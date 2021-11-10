Voice of the Fan: Bills need to get back to what they do best and put pesky teams away

The Buffalo Bills beat the Buffalo Bills, 9-6, Sunday in Jacksonville in one of the worst upsets in recent, and maybe, franchise history. The team thoroughly defeated itself in a glut of fundamentals; thoroughly shocking and infuriating its volatile, vociferous fan base.
Holding penalties and unnecessary roughness calls put a holding pattern and unnecessarily rough week on us all.
Bills fans are embarrassed and angry at the team’s output and game’s outcome, and hope that the players and coaches are just as outraged as we are. We are frantically looking for something to blame as hard as Josh Allen was for someone to throw to.
Allen had little time and we, as fans, wasted little in the blame game.
Expectations were through the roof and Vegas oddsmakers foresaw a 15-point blowout win. Expectations throughout the increasingly aggravating game were (seemingly) “OK, this is awful, awkward, and borderline criminal, but the team and star QB Josh Allen will still pull this out.”
And then it got progressively worse — as did Allen — and the sure win became sheer agony. Then panic.
The Bills were about to lose to the Jaguars with a much-heralded but much-harassed rookie quarterback, much maligned rookie head coach not long for this league, and a 1-6 record without their best runner.
The offensive line was, and is, appalling. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Allen had their worst game in more than two years. Daboll is particularly frustrating in the red zone, often calling runs and short screens versus throws to the end zone to its best players. It is just not working and he is just not adjusting.
Sean McDermott, so prideful of preparedness and fundamentals, presided over an ill-prepared, overconfident team with a penchant for gut-wrenching penalties. The Bills as a team didn’t even take the time to mail it in, they texted it from the sideline.
Even the Jaguars players noticed and said so after the game.
The referees were horrible, but they did not beat us; WE beat us. Jacksonville’s Josh Allen outplayed Buffalo’s Josh Allen and pun-dits all over the country and social media got giddy. Buffalo Josh was reckless most of the game, and the Jaguars did not blanket Bills wideouts all afternoon, they wet-suited them.
Allen suffered three shaky turnovers that proved fatal. The first, a pick on third-and-3 deep in Jags' territory was just a poor, poor, pitiful read and decision, and forced, errant pass. Something he rarely does.
The second, on third-and-12, was an intolerably bad choice to throw while being dismembered by three defenders. Allen forgot everything he has ever been taught, and threw it up for grabs, which, unfortunately for the Bills, was grabbed by the other Josh Allen.
The third, a fumble, also on third-and-short inside Jax territory, was just as slipshod. Predictably, the turnovers were just as costly as the penalties, as the Bills committed four games worth in four quarters.
On offense, the running backs didn’t even get running starts before being smacked upside the helmet. The Bills averaged 2.4 yards a lug, and RBs totaled 22 yards. The Bills ran for 72 total yards on 14 carries and yet had 12 penalties for 118. Yes, 46 more yards in yellow hankies on the ground than rushing yards on it.
Not to be outdone in futility, the Bills’ passing game had only two plays of 20-plus yards.
There were three critical drops, one by Cole Beasley that could have cost the Bills three points, a crucial late flub by Gabe Davis that likely put the Bills in position to tie it if not win, and one by Tre’Davious White on an INT attempt with three minutes to go that also likely would have led to at least a tie and chance at overtime.
The Bills led the league in woulda-coulda-shouldas on Sunday; a full afternoon of missed assignments, reads, tackles, and opportunities.
The defense somehow played shaky, and yet gave up only nine points. Even after this clunker, the Bills D is still the stingiest in the league per game and the offense is fourth in scoring.
The Bills do not need to go back to the drawing board; just the mirror. This week they face the woeful New York Jets, which was supposed to be No. 3 in a triumvirate of blowouts.
No longer to be, the team needs to make a statement in a nonstatement game. Get back to what they do best and put pesky teams away. The season is in a holding pattern and needs to be hotwired.
Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.