Voice of the Fan: Bills need to get back to what they do best and put pesky teams away

The third, a fumble, also on third-and-short inside Jax territory, was just as slipshod. Predictably, the turnovers were just as costly as the penalties, as the Bills committed four games worth in four quarters.

On offense, the running backs didn’t even get running starts before being smacked upside the helmet. The Bills averaged 2.4 yards a lug, and RBs totaled 22 yards. The Bills ran for 72 total yards on 14 carries and yet had 12 penalties for 118. Yes, 46 more yards in yellow hankies on the ground than rushing yards on it.

Not to be outdone in futility, the Bills’ passing game had only two plays of 20-plus yards.

There were three critical drops, one by Cole Beasley that could have cost the Bills three points, a crucial late flub by Gabe Davis that likely put the Bills in position to tie it if not win, and one by Tre’Davious White on an INT attempt with three minutes to go that also likely would have led to at least a tie and chance at overtime.

The Bills led the league in woulda-coulda-shouldas on Sunday; a full afternoon of missed assignments, reads, tackles, and opportunities.

The defense somehow played shaky, and yet gave up only nine points. Even after this clunker, the Bills D is still the stingiest in the league per game and the offense is fourth in scoring.