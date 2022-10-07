Voice of the Fan: Bills looked lost and then were found in come-from-behind victory in Baltimore

The Buffalo Bills lost the football and their composure repeatedly in the first half last Sunday in rainy Baltimore, but found their swagger and came roaring back to defeat the Ravens 23-20 on the game’s final play.

It was the first time in franchise history that Buffalo won a game in regulation without ever being ahead until the final second.

Devin Singletary lost a fumble and an easy swing pass, but then found his Motor Mojo, hotwiring the offense in the second half.

The Bills running game needed it.

Rookie tailback James Cook lost one swing pass through his fingertips and found himself nailed to the bench the rest of the game, getting only two reps.

Not to be underdone, Zach Moss lost yards on two of his three carries and never found any running lanes or his way back into the game.

Buffalo receivers were also often lost and found.

Dawson Knox lost a few defenders and found a perfect floater over their heads from Josh Allen for a crucial first down on the winning drive. Isaiah McKenzie lost a couple of receptions right in his mitts, and lost a few marbles on a ferocious hit over the middle.

But to his credit, McKenzie found himself in the clear at the 2-yard line and found his way into the end zone for the Bills' lone first half touchdown with seconds to go.

Likewise, Jamison Crowder lost a couple of difficult catches, before breaking his ankle and possibly losing his job to Khalil Shakir.

The rookie Shakir looked like Shakira, nimbly high-stepping through Baltimore defenders for two critical second-half first downs.

Even surehanded Gabe Davis lost the grip on two sliding attempts, and superstar Stefon Diggs lost a touchdown from a laser from Allen that went right through his hands at the goal line. Diggs made at least two glorious catches on bullets from Josh’s rifle arm.

And the game was played in a downpour.

But for his part, Allen refused to lose and found just enough yards and points with his arm and legs to will the team to victory. Allen is playing at a higher level than any player in the NFL right now.

The Ravens found the end zone for the last time with 1:06 left in the first quarter, and, in turn, lost a huge lead and the game for the second time in four weeks. The Bills defense gave up 20 total points, 10 of which came on a 4-yard TD drive following an INT, and another drive that started at the Bills' 36-yard line.

A stellar defensive performance that looked so bad for so long.

Lamar Jackson somehow lost the vise-grip of sack artist Von Miller, pirouetted, and the football miraculously found its way in Devin Duvernay’s hands in a toe-drag on the sideline, in one of the more spectacular scrambles you will ever see.

Miller might have lost one recorded sack on the great escape, but found his way into the Ravens' backfield repeatedly, and recorded his third sack of the year. His protégé, Gregg Rousseau, registered his fourth.

First team All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer returned to the lineup, lost a blown coverage on fourth down at the Bills 2-yard line, then found himself racing across the field and covering impossible yardage with the ball in the air like his fallen doppleganger, Micah Hyde.

It was the defensive play of the game and the season to date. Poyer intercepted Jackson’s last-gasp pass, stopping the Ravens from taking the lead, and giving the Bills the ball at the workable 20, instead of the terrible 2.

Ed Oliver lost another game to injury, and his practice squad call-up, Prince Emili, found himself in the right place at the right time, deflecting a Jackson pass that found its way into the arms of a leaping Poyer for the first of his two game-changing INTs.

Prince also unfortunately lost a roster spot and found his name on the waiver wire as the Bills re-signed fan favorite defensive tackle Justin Zimmer to replace him.

Poyer now leads the league with four interceptions in three games, and found himself getting offered a million dollars to his favorite charity if he records 12 or more this season by madman sports analyst and new Bills enthusiast Pat McAfee.

Christian Benford lost his starting cornerback job to injury, and fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has now found himself at the very top of NFL stat sheets for CBs of any age.

Elam has played 109 coverage snaps and has given up a measly 50 yards all season – two receptions for 10 total yards against the Dolphin speedsters in Week 3 and 0-0 against the Raven speedsters in Week 4.

The Bills lost run-stuffing nose tackle Star Latoulelei off last year’s roster, but linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds finally found their massive 1-Tech NT eating up space and offensive linemen in DaQuan Jones. Jones is everything Star was supposed to be, and both Milano and Edmunds are having their best seasons.

Milano was the best player on the field Sunday in a game that arguably featured the two top MVP candidates.

Finally, thank God, Bills Mafia lost one of the last negative tropes, that the Bills cannot win a one-score game. It was always a coincidence, more than a fact, and now Buffalo fans find our Bills back on top of the division and conference standings, as well as power rankings.

The Ravens lost their cool, lost a second 17 or more point lead, and find themselves at .500 on the season, one game ahead of the horrible Pittsburgh Steelers.

And now the Bills finally come home to face the struggling Steelers and rookie QB Kenny Pickett.

Rookie QBs invariably look lost against Sean McDermott/Leslie Frazier defenses, and will very likely be found looking up at Miller and Rousseau standing over them after sacks.

The Bills are 3-1, with three of the four on the road, all against top teams, with the one loss a game they likely should have won.

This is still a magical season. Savor it.

Buffalo lost a bugaboo and found a way to win a close one after an atrocious, scary start.

In one game, the Bills were lost, and found.