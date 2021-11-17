Voice of the Fan: Bills' high-scoring act replaces high-wire act

We might have to coin a new phrase for the shutdown corner: shutout corner. Tre has not given up a TD all season and opposing QBs have a 53.1 passer rating throwing his way.

Four of five starting Bills' DBs had INTs. The lone outlier, Micah Hyde, just ripped away and stole the ball from Jets WR Corey Davis, both forcing and falling on a crucial fumble.

Leslie Frazier performed some Jedi mind trick to the New York offensive players and staff, even without his two main cogs in the heart of Buffalo’s front seven, Tremaine Edmunds and Star Lotulelei. A.J. Klein stepped in for Edmunds and promptly stepped in front of passing lanes and ball carriers. He was arguably the Bills’ best defender with a series of "SportsCenter" stops.

Not only do the Bills have strong starters across the board on defense, they can trot out five solid DBs, three solid LBs and six to eight starting-caliber DL. A few teams have more stars but none has that type of depth.

Ed Oliver is finally becoming the difference maker fans envisioned. Little known and used Brit, Efe Obada, had a sterling outing with a sack, tackle for loss, pass defended and QB hit, which caused the rubbish from White into the hands of the Bills' Taron Johnson. Obada has been mostly a healthy scratch.