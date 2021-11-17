Voice of the Fan: Bills' high-scoring act replaces high-wire act

The Bills manic season resurrected Sunday with a 45-17 drubbing of the New York Jets. Buffalo’s season has not been a roller coaster, but more like Magic Mountain, just north of Los Angeles, an entire amusement park full of almost only roller coasters.
"Overreaction Monday" fans across the NFL nation rejoiced as the Bills again become darlings of power rankings and Super Bowl favorites odds, just as Mike White’s star-crossed start to his Broadway career was jettisoned back to reality if not obscurity. Veteran Joe Flacco will start this week instead of White.
The Bills returned to their predictable form, and eliminated the doomsday crowd and scenarios after a lackluster, embarrassing loss to Jacksonville. The team was well-prepared and focused this game; and the penalties and unforced errors were kept to a workable minimum.
Meanwhile, Gang Green was just gruesome.
The Jets never got off the tarmac with wildly unprepared, ineffective young signal-caller White, who was whitewashed after claiming in the media earlier that he should have been drafted No. 1 overall. White, who threw for more than 400 yards in his first start two weeks ago, threw four interceptions in his third.
White’s Jets career skyrocketed from nobody to savior to shooting star to stiff in one fortnight. He saw more ghosts than Sam Darnold ever did. His Bills’ defensive counterpart, Tre’Davious White, played 44 snaps, gave up zero completions for zero yards, had one pick and almost a second.
We might have to coin a new phrase for the shutdown corner: shutout corner. Tre has not given up a TD all season and opposing QBs have a 53.1 passer rating throwing his way.
Four of five starting Bills' DBs had INTs. The lone outlier, Micah Hyde, just ripped away and stole the ball from Jets WR Corey Davis, both forcing and falling on a crucial fumble.
Leslie Frazier performed some Jedi mind trick to the New York offensive players and staff, even without his two main cogs in the heart of Buffalo’s front seven, Tremaine Edmunds and Star Lotulelei. A.J. Klein stepped in for Edmunds and promptly stepped in front of passing lanes and ball carriers. He was arguably the Bills’ best defender with a series of "SportsCenter" stops.
Not only do the Bills have strong starters across the board on defense, they can trot out five solid DBs, three solid LBs and six to eight starting-caliber DL. A few teams have more stars but none has that type of depth.
Ed Oliver is finally becoming the difference maker fans envisioned. Little known and used Brit, Efe Obada, had a sterling outing with a sack, tackle for loss, pass defended and QB hit, which caused the rubbish from White into the hands of the Bills' Taron Johnson. Obada has been mostly a healthy scratch.
For the Bills, everything that went wrong against the Jags went right against the Jets. Their alleged “struggling” offense stacked six touchdowns, and has now has scored more points in its first nine games than any team in its 61-year history.
On offense, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll befuddled the Jets coaches as much and as often as Frazier did. The Bills lined up in a lot of two tight-end formations and still threw, confusing the Jets. Josh Allen returned to play more under center than in shotgun, which worked to near perfection. It utilizes one of Allen’s greatest strengths, his sleight-of-hand on fake handoffs, often freezing defenders.
Allen and Daboll returned to Diggstown after an unexplained and ill-advised recent absence. Stefon responded with 8-162-1. After a blown call awarded Diggs a sprawling touchdown catch that was (rightfully) called back, Diggs told Josh to run it back and on the next play, the same call, made an even tougher over-the-head grab. Otherworldly, but this time inbounds.
Gabe Davis averaged 35 yards a catch on only three targets, including a spectacular, juggling, toe-dragger down at the 2-yard line.
Spencer Brown’s return showed how valuable a player and tremendous prospect he is, and might get a national endorsement from the International House of Pancake Blocks. Matt Breida has two touchdowns on only eight snaps and hopefully is kept on the active game-day roster for his electrifying jet propulsion.
The Bills even flashed some semblance of a running game with four ball carriers scoring rushing TDs if you count Isaiah McKenzie’s jet sweep. WRs added 41 yards on three easy reverses. The Bills didn’t even bother resorting to their top running threat, Allen.
On special teams, Tyler Bass-o-matic has quietly made 48-49 kicks this season, including extra points, with the lone miss a 53-yarder against Miami.
So now, the once-again high-flying Bills go home to Highmark Stadium this week to face the Indianapolis Colts led by Bills fan fave, Frank Reich.
BillsMafia is confident the team can continue its high-octane, high-scoring act, and not its high-wire act, and once again become jettisoned back to earth like their cross-state rivals just did.