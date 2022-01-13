Voice of the Fan: Bills have perfection playoff combination of Motor, mojo, momentum and Mafia

Say it aloud, DEEEEEE-FENSE!!

The offense did enough to win in the biting cold. The running game is tuned up for the postseason, driving for 170 yards with Singletary grinding for 88, and Josh Allen 63 at 12.6 yards a gallop.

With the return of left tackle Dion Dawkins and insertion of left guard Ryan Bates, the offensive line has meshed together down the stretch into a tight, soulful unit as in sync as a five-man vocal harmonizing dance group.

Now the Bills are onto, and hoping to go deep into the playoffs with the Bills Mafia in full throttle behind them.

And as if it could not be better, it is also Patriot Week for the third week in the last seven.

New England rookie quarterback McCorkle Jones has been bottled up most of the last quarter of the season, including both previous games against the Bills.

In a playoff atmosphere, must-win game last week that the Pats needed for a chance at the division title, McCorkle fizzled again against Miami. His arm, game and temperament are not suited for the arctic temperatures, and Jones will likely struggle mightily again this Saturday night with the high expected in single digits.