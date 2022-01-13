Voice of the Fan: Bills have perfection playoff combination of Motor, mojo, momentum and Mafia

The Buffalo Bills have Motor, mojo, momentum and the Mafia as they storm into the NFL playoffs.
The Bills started off well in their division-clinching win over the lowly New York Jets, scoring on their first two possessions for a 10-0 lead they never relinquished. After a short stint in the second quarter idling on the tarmac, Buffalo jammed into gear and took off again.
Then it just snowballed.
The Bills won the AFC East for the second consecutive year and now plow into the playoffs with Devin “Motor” Singletary leading a resurgent run game — their mojo back as a top contender — the most momentum and longest win streak of any team going into the postseason — and the over-the-top Bills Mafia ready to literally take them over the top.
The defensive stats for both the 17th game and the entire 2021-22 season are mind-boggling.
Against Gang Green, Buffalo gave up 53 yards total on offense. Recorded nine sacks. The Jets had 5 net yards through the air. Four first downs. Went 1-for-14 on third downs. The only chunk the stingy Bills gave up all day was a 40-yard toss-up TD that Micah Hyde coulda shoulda woulda intercepted easily. He just misjudged the ball and ran by it.
The Bills defense finished their record-breaking season at No. 1 in seven major categories, including the two most important — points allowed, and yards allowed — plus yards allowed per play, passing yards allowed, passing yards allowed per play, third down conversion rate, and first downs allowed.
Say it aloud, DEEEEEE-FENSE!!
The offense did enough to win in the biting cold. The running game is tuned up for the postseason, driving for 170 yards with Singletary grinding for 88, and Josh Allen 63 at 12.6 yards a gallop.
With the return of left tackle Dion Dawkins and insertion of left guard Ryan Bates, the offensive line has meshed together down the stretch into a tight, soulful unit as in sync as a five-man vocal harmonizing dance group.
Now the Bills are onto, and hoping to go deep into the playoffs with the Bills Mafia in full throttle behind them.
And as if it could not be better, it is also Patriot Week for the third week in the last seven.
New England rookie quarterback McCorkle Jones has been bottled up most of the last quarter of the season, including both previous games against the Bills.
In a playoff atmosphere, must-win game last week that the Pats needed for a chance at the division title, McCorkle fizzled again against Miami. His arm, game and temperament are not suited for the arctic temperatures, and Jones will likely struggle mightily again this Saturday night with the high expected in single digits.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is always dangerous as an evil mastermind, but his team is clearly outmanned and outgunned by the Bills. No team entering the playoffs has both their offense and defense rated in the top five.
Buffalo will be extremely hard to beat in the freezing cold, at night, at home, in Highmark Stadium, in front of their well-oiled fanatics.
The fired-up Bills Mafia — and the Bills' Motor, mojo, and momentum running on all cylinders.
The Playoffs. The Patriots.
It don’t get no or mo’ better than this.
Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.