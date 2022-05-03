Voice of the Fan: Bills have become desitnation, and fan base has played more than its part

The City of Buffalo, its beloved Bills and BillsMafia have become a surprising NFL destination point. A place to want to be, and as General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott love to say, a place to become the best version of yourself.

The explosion mostly coincided with Beane’s and McDermott’s arrival and culture change. But it is all now one thing: The city, franchise, organization, team, staff, players and fans – a noticeable overlap of seemingly unconnected elements.

It is hard to name another fan base where college players know as much or more about Bills Mafia than the Bills. Players fall in love with the city, people and the fans the way Bills Mafia fall in love with the team and players. The first thing that the (already) fan favorite, “Punt God” Matt Azaira tweeted after being a sixth-round pick was, “SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!”

The Sabres attend Bills games and Bills reciprocate, becoming communal friends, which harkens back to the 1980s when Sabres star Danny Gare started giving the team pregame pep talks about how they have to win their Sunday night home game or the Bills’ players are going to take home all the prettiest girls at Mulligan’s Night Club on Hertel Avenue. Gare recounted this story shortly after the Pegulas bought the Bills in 2014 after having already purchased the Sabres.

Beane has set the table for the Bills 2023 Super Bowl run, likely as the prohibitive betting and bragging favorites to win it, despite a stacked AFC. The affable Beane always appears cool and chill but has ice in his veins and is a cold-blooded killer in the draft, moving up and down, and like an “Untouchable,” seemingly always getting his man.

The Bills value character and “process guys” more than most teams, and it has become impossible to argue with it, as they have amassed arguably the best roster, one full of tremendous personalities that are as likable, lovable and laudable off the field as on it. They just added eight more. Prototypical, tough, character guys and football players.

Fans thinking they know more than Beane and other GMs are great reads and great fun leading up to, during and right after the draft. Know-it-alls arguing unknowable elements of sports are a national pastime, and the NFL draft is as good a place as any.

Amateur and professional pundits most often rate positional players all together as one, and downgrade any random pick because other “better” players were on the board. This is, of course, totally ignoring what specific teams want and need.

The Bills were not looking for a prototype thumper or run-stuffing linebacker. But rather a Matt Milano clone, with varied sideline-to-sideline skills in the pass and run games and special teams – and then drafted him in the chiseled form of Baylor blitzer Terrel Bernard.

Similarly, “Best Player Available” is and always was a fallacy, as the Bills specifically addressed need after need, including its most glaring and obvious, starting cornerback with first-round selection Kaiir Elam.

While the Bills likely only got two starters counting a Punting Deity, there were no more than two starting jobs available. Although probably not a first-team or every-down back, James Cook should be an exciting, invaluable game-breaker right from the opening day kickoff in and out of the backfield.

Rivals will likely poach two or three draft picks off the practice squad as they did offensive tackle Jack Anderson and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose last season. Similarly, the Bills had a tough time landing top-rated UDFAs, with few positions available. One exception might be Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, a team pre-draft invitee with a chance at TE3, presently undermanned by Tommy Sweeney.

The NFL, which makes endless questionable, cringe-worthy decisions for the world’s most successful league such as inexplicable rules, grossly inconsistent officiating and incongruous disciplinary actions knows how to put on and cover a draft. This year, Las Vegas lost quite a few bets on its fading icons that resembled re-animated wax figures and some downright embarrassing comedy acts, but was otherwise a great host.

Cameo pick-announcer Kyle Brandt brought a national flavor, fervor and rancid chicken wing to the gala stage and did Western New York proud, right down to the Zubaz.

Bills Mafia members were heavily invested in the draft on social media with all the passion and spirit(s) of pregame tailgaiting. Bills fans were well-represented on The Strip, including professional and amateur reporters, podcasters, bloggers alongside your average “Ostroski” jersey wearing table-slammers.

Buffalo might one day get its chance to host if enough quality hotel rooms are available to accommodate, and you know we will kill it. They gave one to Cleveland for Punt God’s sake. But like the city itself, and the players that come through it, you never want to come to Buffalo, but once you do, you rarely want to leave.

The Bills were thought to be the hottest and likely best team in the playoffs last January before those unlucky, regretful seconds. Now, Beane has made his formidable roster substantially better through free agency, particularly superstar edge rusher, Von Miller, and last week’s well-balanced, targeted, niche-need draft.

Buffalo has become a destination spot and a great place to play and place your bet. Thanks, in part, to you. NFL players now want to come play for the Franchise, the Franchise Quarterback, the team, the city and the fans.

The Bills are due in 2022. Go Bills!

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.