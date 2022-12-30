Voice of the Fan: Bills have a game plan for Monday night and so should you

Last Sunday, in near subzero weather, the Buffalo Bills took care of business as well as the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, 35-13.

The Bears were game, especially early, until the Bills' suffocating defense put them into a deep slumber. Justin Fields, who had at least one 12-yard run in every game this season, and more than a thousand rushing yards for the year, snowshoed for 11 yards total on the frozen tundra.

The methodical win was the sixth in a row for the surging Bills (12-3), secured the AFC East title, and kept Buffalo as the top seed in the entire AFC. The other three East rivals have proved to be shams and/or in shambles.

The Bills' running game has re-energized recently into a solid one-two punch with Devin Singletary and swift, fluid rookie James Cook.

Cook is getting better every week, and now has the top yards-per-carry (5.8) of any running back with 75 or more carries in the league.

And they did it without their leader, Mitch Morse, out with a concussion. Getting Morse back will be a huge boost for Monday night in Cincinnati, which now becomes vital to the conference playoff picture.

It’s "Monday Night Football." Bills-Bengals. Josh v. Joe. And, the Bills plan to rain on the reigning AFC champs' parade.

The explosive matchup has potential for a Bills shootout, burnout or blowout. Buffalo is a slight betting favorite, something they have been in every game this season to date.

The Bills are hoping to place a three-hour travel ban on the Bengals wildly talented triumvirate at wide receiver, especially Ja’Marr Chase, who was coached in college along with Joe Burrow by Bills QB coach Joe Brady.

The Bills' defensive pass rush and backfield have their hands full and need to get them on the ball.

All-Pro Tre’Davious White has returned to action but not top form yet. Dane Jackson has been good but not good enough. Rookie Kaiir Elam has shown flashes of big-play ability and big plays against him. Young safety Damar Hamlin has shown a gutsy willingness to hit and tackle, as well as an unnerving propensity to miss them at crucial moments.

And yet the Bills are 11-0 this season with All-Pro Jordan Poyer in the lineup.

The team and its management and coaches know how big a game this is, and what it means for home-field advantage. McDermott’s Bills are 3-0 at home in the playoffs and 0-4 on the road.

Bills players will trust the process and be well-prepared for the big game.

And Bills Mafia will be, too.

A lot of thought and preparation goes into watching a "Monday Night Football" game, especially one with such massive implications to a fan’s physical and mental health and well-being.

The food selection, preparation and timing are crucial. Are you going to eat before, during, throughout or after the game for a contest with an 8 p.m. Eastern kickoff?

The dog or kids must be accounted for. Alcohol intake and indulgence, if that is your wont, cannot, er, should not, commence too early. A good fan cannot leave himself or herself short, nor peak too early.

Dress is crucial. Just how lucky are those socks or hoodies? Are they still truly lucky if the team wins but just squeaks by, say, the Browns? Tough call.

Do your superstitions help or hurt the team? Sure, they have won a bunch of games this year but should you also be personally responsible for those 13 seconds?

Game mates are another critical choice. Sure, Gus is fine to invite over or hit the sports bar with for a game against the Patriots we know we are going to win. But do we really need Gus’ idiotic analyses in a must win on "MNF" against the Bengals?

Where you watch might also take some serious game-planning. Because it’s national, you can pretty much watch anywhere. Is it man cave, living room, your buddy’s house or a sports bar that is best, and best for the team?

This is the closest you get to a playoff game. The AFC now appears to be a three-team race among the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals.

The AFC West was supposed to be a dogfight all year between all four restocked teams. But the three contenders to top-dog KC all proved to be dogs themselves. The AFC East surprised just as many being so strong halfway through the season before retreating to the mean with the Bills as the clear and lone dominant team.

The resurgent Jaguars are the one pleasant surprise remaining in the conference hunt but likely a year away from true contention.

Buffalo citizens have, of course, been bombarded by a relentless, brutal stretch of extreme weather, and came through mostly together, showing the tenacity, resilience, teamwork, toughness and character of their beloved team and city.

The players, like the citizenry, have faced a nearly constant barrage of misfortune, adversity, erratic obstacles, extreme conditions and bitter cold duties. And literally weathered the storm.

The world was watching and Buffalo showed this world exactly who we are, what we do, and how we do it.

Buffalo’s football team is now set to show the sports world that same mettle.

This latest storm was different.

This year is different.

This team is different.

Here we come, Cincy, and here we go.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.