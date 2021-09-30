Voice of the Fan: Bills Football Team again shows why emphasis is on team

Hazmat Milano has been one of the best linebackers in the NFL through three weeks, on the stat page, in the analytics graphs, and under the eye test, which is no small feat. Oft-maligned by Bills fans for not becoming a stud by 23 years old, Tremaine Edmunds had several timely stops and a solid overall performance.

The secondary as a unit was on point all day. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are so good, complementary, and interchangeable, that on Hyde’s interception, if Hyde didn’t make it, Poyer would have. Tre’Davious is Tre’Mendous – he shadowed Terry McLaurin all afternoon, held him in check, and sucker-punched the ball out of Logan Thomas’ hands causing an early turnover. Taron Johnson has played at an elite level for almost a full season now. The weak link is Levi Wallace, who also played well. The secondary is second to none.

This year’s model Bills defense doesn’t appear to have a glaring weakness; and all three units are playing well individually – and more importantly – collectively. A top five or top 10 defense, combined with this offense, FG kicker and coaching is a confluence that few teams in the NFL can match, and why the Bills are creeping up toward the top of most power ratings.