Voice of the Fan: Bills' boys are back, including some Cole for Christmas

The Buffalo Bills returned to the mastery of their division foes with a hard-fought victory over the improving New Jersey Jets, and retained the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Boys are Back.

The Bills are also getting Cole for Christmas, with the return of stubborn, tough slot receiver, Cole Beasley, to the practice squad.

Those boys are back, too.

Smoke Brown has been little more than a puff in his two brief appearances since re-signing to the practice squad after Josh Allen reportedly requested him.

Beasley called up Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and offered his services just after Thanksgiving. Beane’s open-door policy has greatly helped the team this season with the return and re-emergence of players such as Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, and to lesser extent, AJ Klein and Dean Marlowe.

Allen asked Santa Beane for an early Xmas present and got his reliable old third-down friend and flame-thrower in Beasley.

PS players can be elevated three total times during the regular season without being added to the active 53-man roster. Brown has one remaining.

But they can be elevated as much as the team wants during the playoffs, which could prove quite beneficial to the inconsistent offense if Beasley returns to any semblance of his former cold-blooded killer form.

Bills fans are back to bickering on social media over CB’s political views, and veiled badmouthing of the team and city after he was released in the offseason.

Apparently, even in the holiday cheer, “auld acquaintance” is not actually forgot. Although Beasley also had tweeted, “It has nothing to do with the fans.”

The Jersey Boys are also back to being a terror on defense and an unnerving offense, capable of keeping the Bills close enough to bully out a win as they did earlier in the season.

PlayAction: For Bills' Sam Martin, punting in Highmark winds is both science and art “They’re definitely the trickiest in the league,” Martin said of the Orchard Park winds. “The difference is you can be standing on one 30-yard line and it’s doing one thing, and then walk to the 50 and it’s doing something different.”

But this time the Bills had three talented tough boys back that they didn’t the last time in Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, and especially human howitzer Matt Milano. Mighty Matt knocked the wind and snot out of pesky Jet QB Mike White with a textbook blitzkrieg tackle, knocked White briefly out of the game, and might have knocked the Jets out of playoff contention.

The Patriots, Dolphins and Jets are all fighting for their playoff lives in the surprisingly potent AFC East.

The perennial floundering Fins are also back to being paper marlins in the month of November and December, losing most of the shine on their backs from their local and the national media.

Granted, a similar if not the same gloss was brushed on the Bills most of the offseason and early in the regular season after repeated trouncing of opponents.

Lather became blather, and luster became bluster.

But these Dolphins are new to the game with a quirky rookie head coach, Mike McDaniel, and a highly publicized but too often lowly performing quarterback in Tua Turntheballova, as he has been recently described on social media.

The TuAnon Dolphin fans have not helped with their own bold, overblown spouting of Tua’s alleged greatness.

Early in the year, Tua was standing tall in the pocket and delivering short strikes to speed demons, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with wobbly, underthrown deep balls that Cheetah and Waddle were able to snatch away from defenders daydreaming about the interception they are about to make.

Now, Tua in the pocket looks like one of those wobbly, inflatable skydancer tube men in front of car dealerships.

The Dolphins infamously requested heaters on their sideline last week in arctic, 55-degree Los Angeles before being cooled off by the host Chargers. They are in for a rude awakening in balmy Buffalo this Saturday night with projected lake effect snow, and 20-mph winds of change in the standings blustering.

The Bills are back in town again Saturday night, on national television, in charge of the AFC East, and the AFC, tied with Kansas City and owning the tiebreaker, as well as in charge of their own destiny.

The Boys are Back, back where they belong – on top.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.