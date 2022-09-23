Voice of the Fan: Bills are overstuffed with next-man-ups who next-manned-up

The best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, proved it again on national TV in prime time Monday night, thoroughly dismantling and embarrassing the Tennessee Titans 41-7.

Both starting quarterbacks were on the bench before the third quarter ended. Josh Allen for his mastery; Ryan Tannehill for his misery.

The Bills took star Titans running back Derrick Henry out of the game early and left him there, with sudden penetration and textbook tackling.

The Buffalo superstars shined. Allen and Stefon Diggs made their connections look as easy as having a catch in baseball. Tremaine Edmunds had arguably his best game as a Bill, and was still outshone by his big-play sidekick, Matt Milano.

Twin rookie defensive backs Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford used coverages to disguise themselves as tested veterans.

But the Bills’ roster, stockpiled by Big Baller (Brandon) Beane, is overstuffed with next-man-ups who next-manned-up. Jake Kumerow caught two timely first downs, one on a precision bomb down the sideline. Jamison Crowder converted a crucial third down, and more importantly, solidified the punt returner job, something the Bills have not done in years.

Backups Boogie Basham and Tyrel Dodson swept up a muffed punt and fumble, respectively. Punter Sam Martin’s debut as a Bill was a debeaut, causing two muffs in a row with his hard-to-catch, end-over-enders, on three 48-yard average kicks with zero return yards.

And valuable fullback/Swiss-army-knife Reggie Gilliam gutted the Titans on the Bills' first drive, turning a dump-off, 1-yard loss into a dramatic 11-yard touchdown.

The well-oiled Bills Mafia crowd at Highmark Stadium went berserk and did not stop until the fourth quarter when the game was already over and postgame party already started.

But the power-rating powerhouse Bills have the built-in, essential one-game-at-a-time mentality pounded into them by coach Sean McDermott. Win decisively, party hard one night, and then get back to the grind the next day for the next game.

And this week is against the stinking Miami Dolphins in South Florida.

Bills fans can easily be seen as two groups, The OGs and the new Bills Mafia. Anyone 50 years and over likely recalls with dread that the Dolphins owned the Bills in the 1970s and '80s, even worse than the Patriots did with Tom Brady in the 2000s.

Bills fans in those awful games and years despised the Fish easily as much or more than you hate the Pats now. The whole decade of the '70s, the Fins were 20-0 against our Bills. Players named Don Nottingham and Norm Bulaich used to kill us.

It was that bad.

But now it is high time to renew our most bitter rivalry. South Beach is a bigger threat by now than New England. Dolphin fans are turning into TuAnons over their polarizing quarterback, and their spindly high school science teacher of a head coach is mixing evil potions in his lab, designed to knock the Bills off their exalted perch.

But the Bills players and Bills fans are not having it. Hard Rock Stadium will be more like Highmark. The Dolphins have played one extraordinary quarter in two games, a fourth quarter last week against the Baltimore Ravens that the Bills didn’t even need to play against the No. 1 AFC seed in 2021, the Titans.

Remember the Titans, because we just dismembered them. And now we will filet the Fish. Like the Bills have the last seven straight games against them.

“Miami Week” might well come to mean something serious again. Bring it on.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.