Voice of the Fan: Best part of bye week? It's over, but watching meltdown of Patriots was fun, too

Midseason “bye weeks” are great for NFL teams to get their much-needed and deserved rest, and yet painful for restless Bills Mafia who need their weekly fix of Bills action.

Granted, hate-watching the New England Patriots has become glorious and the guiltiest of pleasures. It was especially delightful to watch their second-most recent savior Mac Jones sacked for their most recent savior Bailey Zappe, who quickly threw two touchdowns, was re-annointed the second, second coming, and then promptly had three turnovers in a humiliating national television loss to the toothless Chicago Bears.

Without Tom Brady, super-genius head coach Bill Belichick has a subpar 74-83 record in 157 games. Pats fans are in an epic meltdown, with Bills fans throwing schadenfreude all over them.

In the Buffalo-and-then-everyone-else AFC East, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins both won, and both looked hideous doing it. Neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Zach Wilson seized the day, or play. Jets fans cannot believe this 5-2 start is real or happening, and mostly still fear impending disaster, which they should, despite a solid defense. TuAnon Dolphin fans are mostly still delusional cultists in denial.

The Jets, unfortunately, lost star rookie running back Breece Hall for the season. The Dolphins lost star safety Brandon Jones for the year. The Patriots lost their two deities and all of their composure. The Bills, conversely, are about to bring All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White back to bolster their No. 1 defense, although White will not suit up Sunday against Green Bay.

However unfulfilling a week without the Bills playing feels, it was nice for a lot of Bills fans to watch several other teams play rather feeble football. Almost half the NFL teams this season are averaging only one TD pass per game.

Sure, Buffalo’s main rival and threat, Kansas City, thumped San Francisco, but the Bills just humbled that same team that humbled the 49ers.

First seen here at @UberHansen on Twitter, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have virtually identical stats after seven weeks.

Touches – Mahomes, 296; Allen, 295

Net Yards – Mahomes, 2,185; Allen, 2,187

Touchdowns – Mahomes, 20; Allen, 19

Turnovers – Mahomes, 5; Allen, 6

Granted, Mahomes has played 1.5 more games than Allen. And, notably, while Allen has one less score and one more turnover, at crunch time in their head-to-head matchup two weeks ago, Josh was the one who threw the late TD, and Patrick the late INT.

Right now, in the AFC title chase, only the Chiefs, and possibly the long-ball-happy Cincinnati Bengals, are genuine threats to the Bills in the long run. It is a long slog, only about one-third of the way through for the 5-1 Bills, but Buffalo is in much better position right now than anyone could have hoped for when the schedule came out and the season began. The Bills have already beaten each of the other three division leaders in KC, Baltimore and Tennessee.

It was, indeed, a good bye week.

Next up are the Green Bay Packers, who seem to be in limbo and are 1-2 outside of Lambeau. In fact, the Pack and star-wacko Aaron Rogan, er, Rodgers, have lost three straight.

The Bills are 10.5-point betting favorites, which might be hard to believe and easy to jump on.

Green Bay coach Matt Lafleur has lost most of his fragrant accolades following three consecutive 13-win seasons. The Packers look disorganized and distracted, lost to something called “the Commanders” on Sunday, with Rodgers throwing for less than 200 yards and their leading rusher churning out only 23.

Allen practically falls forward for that much per game.

The Green Bay-Washington game was a comic-con of mistakes, sandwiched around a few highlight reel plays. In fact, both of the last two Packer games were jam-packed with shoddy play from both teams.

And now, Green Bay finds itself tied in the NFC North with the often-hibernating Bears at 3-4. Perennial Pro Bowler Rodgers looks rather pedestrian, and the Green Bay offense is uncharacteristically in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories.

One quality the Bills pride themselves with is a “1/11th” philosophy, in which every player on the field each play just does their singular job for the overall good. Like poor Bills teams of the drought, the Packers appear to have one player often ruining the play for the other 10.

And that player is sometimes, if not too often, Rodgers himself.

And now the Packers travel to Highmark Stadium for a nationally televised Sunday night game in Buffalo. Bills Mafia will be well-lubed and uber-loud by the 8:15 pm kickoff.

Bills fans and players are chomping at the bit to show their championship-caliber team to the whole country on “Sunday Night Football.” Say good riddance to the bye week and “Go Bills!” to the rest of the season, league and nation.

