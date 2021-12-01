Voice of the Fan: Are you a yay or naysayer?

It’s back, Bills fans! Patriot Week!
Bills Mafia basically took the 2020 season off from despising the New England Patriots with every fiber in our souls. Cheater-in-Chief, Tom Brady, had fled for Tampa Bay. The team had no real quarterback or identity. The devil himself, Bob Kraft, and even St. Pat, Bill Belichick, seemed to just be going through the motion penalties.
The Bills easily defeated the deflated Patsies twice, 24-21 and 38-9, and barely worked up a bad taste in their mouths for their sad sack nemesis.
The Patriots are like the movie monster that keeps coming back to life in all the sequels.
Sure, a good number of Bills fans despised New England so much that they wallowed in the walloping of the formerly proud franchise. And while no one on Earth felt sorry for them, it was almost easier last year during the pandemic to hate the Dolphins or Jets.
But no more.
The Patriots are allegedly back. They have won six straight games and wrested the temporary AFC East lead away from the Bills, who have played one less game.
The mercurial Bills took care of business on Thanksgiving night, knocking the stuffing out of the depleted New Orleans Saints, 31-6. Josh Allen returned to formula and threw for four touchdowns, spreading the defense out and the ball around.
The Saints ran for the pumpkin pie harder than for pigskin rushing yards, finishing with 44 of them on 1.8 YPC. With only 12 first downs, 190 total yards and 6 total garbage-time points, New Orleans was, well, a patsy.
To Bills fans, the New England Patsies have always been tools. But they have recently retooled, and this week come to Buffalo to face the Bills on "Monday Night Football" in what has become one of the most anticipated and crucial regular-season games in recent Bills history.
Many in Bills Mafia have been saying that a lot of questions must be answered this week.
Questions like, “Are these jokers any good at all?”
The team is 7-4 and somehow seems to have had more down arrows than up. They have alternately rocked or stunk up the joint for two months now. And they just lost arguably their second best player and most valuable on defense, Tre’Davious White, for the rest of the season.
Yaysayers, whom naysayers call "homers," think that the team is still one of the very best in the league and a Super Bowl contender, if not favorite.
There is ample evidence for that. Power ratings and Vegas lines still suggest it.
Naysayers, whom yaysayers call "doomsdayers," think that the Bills are more pretender than contender, inconsistency will forever haunt them, they cannot stop anyone when they really need to – and Josh Allen and the offense just aren't right – even though both are putting up the same numbers they did last year.
There is just as much evidence to support that viewpoint.
Yaysayers, who call themselves "optimists," say the Patsies are lucky, haven’t played anyone at full strength, and are coming to Buffalo to be stomped by an angry Bills team ready to show the world they are more than ready for prime time as evidenced last week.
Naysayers, who call themselves "realists," say the town and team is in for a rude awakening and about to get embarrassed on national TV by their most hated daddies.
Yaysayers say Patriots rookie quarterback and divider, Matt Jones, is way overrated, cannot press the ball downfield, is slow, and about to face a complex defense he is ill-prepared for; about to come crashing back to Earth after being football-washed by the national media for the last two months.
Naysayers say the Patriots stumbled upon the second coming like they did the first, and the Bills are likely destined for another couple of decades of being Nor’easter whipping boys.
Yaysayers say the AFC East will be owned by the Bills, as all they have to do is split with New England.
Naysayers say they are in second place now and no reason to think or hope, let alone believe, that they are better than what they have shown.
Yaysayers say the No. 1 seed for the AFC playoffs is still ours for the taking, and there is no way in hell that the Titans or Ravens keep winning like this.
Naysayers say for all intents and purposes, the Titans and Ravens keep winning like this.
Yaysayers say no one said this was going to be easy; but this is the team, the year, the time we win it all. Destiny. The 2021 Super Bowl Champion Buffalo Bills.
Naysayers say you loonies don’t need Firebaugh High hoodies, you need straightjackets.
So bring it on, Patsies! Bring it home, Bills!
It’s Patriot Week. It’s "Monday Night Football." It’s the game of the year.
It’s yay vs. naysayers in Buffalo.