Voice of the Fan: Are you a yay or naysayer?

Yaysayers, who call themselves "optimists," say the Patsies are lucky, haven’t played anyone at full strength, and are coming to Buffalo to be stomped by an angry Bills team ready to show the world they are more than ready for prime time as evidenced last week.

Naysayers, who call themselves "realists," say the town and team is in for a rude awakening and about to get embarrassed on national TV by their most hated daddies.

Yaysayers say Patriots rookie quarterback and divider, Matt Jones, is way overrated, cannot press the ball downfield, is slow, and about to face a complex defense he is ill-prepared for; about to come crashing back to Earth after being football-washed by the national media for the last two months.

Naysayers say the Patriots stumbled upon the second coming like they did the first, and the Bills are likely destined for another couple of decades of being Nor’easter whipping boys.

Yaysayers say the AFC East will be owned by the Bills, as all they have to do is split with New England.

Naysayers say they are in second place now and no reason to think or hope, let alone believe, that they are better than what they have shown.