Voice of the Fan: An open letter to Bills safety Jordan Poyer

Dear Jordan:

This is an open letter to you to show some of our appreciation and genuine love for you and your commitment to this team, this region and its fandom across the world.

Some of us knew of your storied history as an Oregon athlete in high school and college – a quarterback and safety voted as the state’s best football player on both offense and defense who was so good at baseball that you were drafted by the Florida Marlins.

A seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who released you after one season, you were claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns, but shuttled in and out of the lineup in relative obscurity, and were not re-signed.

The Bills signed you on the very first day of free agency in 2017, partly on the recommendation of former Browns assistant defensive backs coach Bobby Babich, who was then with the Bills.

Lucky us, lucky you, and lucky Buffalo blue.

Immediately paired with fellow free agent safety Micah Hyde, whom the Bills signed on the same day, you won the starting job in training camp, and six years later came out on top.

The best explanation of the sad ending to this 2022-23 season seems to be that you, and your teammates, just ran out of gas after too many misfortunes and malfunctions. It was not an indictment as much as it was indicative of the many ailments suffered. Too much for one body, one team, one city.

Through your Buffalo tenure, you have done it all. You have played spectacularly. You have suffered through social media controversies with your family. Your addiction, recovery, and subsequent public telling of your too-human story was tragic and exemplary.

Your partnership, friendship and kinship with Hyde also coincided with the spirit, camaraderie, love and brotherhood of the team and community. One plus one equaled three or even more.

Your play has been a metaphor for the Bills in the last six years.

Your guts, versatility, smarts were hallmarks of yours and your team’s efforts and accomplishments through the meteoric rise and the gut-wrenching letdowns that sidetracked some seasons and ended others.

Your willingness to storm the line and hit oncoming trucks, combined with your simultaneous agility to roam the field and cover both speedy WRs deep and overstuffed tight ends across the middle, made you an All-Pro at your position.

Like your teammates, franchise and its franchise star quarterback, you rose to the very top of the league last year in 2021.

You started 2022 off with a bang and a couple of blowouts, on top of the world, but then catastrophe occurred. You lost your twin elite safety Micah to a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. You lost your star pass rusher Von Miller, to an ACL injury on Thanksgiving.

Then tragedy struck Western New York in several on the field and off the field incidents.

You suffered through six injuries, at least that we know about: elbow, ribs, a torn lateral meniscus in a knee that have been playing with but not complaining about, and ultimately, your head.

Any one of them might have felled fellow NFL players but not Jordan Poyer. You had work to do, too much pride in what you do, who you are, who you play for and represent.

Again, you are the Buffalo Bills of the six seasons you have lived here.

You sparked the highest highs and suffered through the lowest lows. You didn’t always end on top but are an undisputed winner. Not a hero or idol, but a true-blue man and beacon who most of us could only hope to emulate, not equate.

Ultimately, Mr. Porter, through it all, you have been total class. Bills Mafia, the Buffalo Bills and the Western New York community were lucky and honored to have you as our guy, representative, and hope.

You might have played your last down in the blue, white and red, and if you did, the very best of luck in whatever endeavors and city you land in.

No one could blame you for what is likely your last best shot at a contract commensurate with your abilities, dedication and sacrifice.

The history of the Bills is “there is always next year.” But there might not be a next year for your love affair with the Bills and their faithful. The front office has to decide whether to reload, rebuild, or maybe just re-envision the roster.

So what do you say, maybe you lace 'em up one more time and give it one more shot as a Bill? Big Baller Beane has shocked us before with his salary cap wizardry.

Thank you, Jordan Poyer. Thank you for everything, for it is everything that you gave.

You are always welcome back.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.