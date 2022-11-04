Voice of the Fan: Already scary good, the Bills just got frighteningly better

The Buffalo Bills shook off a very mild scare under any Halloween standards last Sunday and sent Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay home packing with a relatively painless and easy, 27-17 victory.

The Bills, as they say, are scary good. Green Bay has all but packed it in.

The team on the field and the coaches on the sideline did their jobs and the Bills are now 6-1 and entrenched as the AFC leader and Super Bowl favorite. But this is also a week when the front office must kill it in their jobs, too, aka trade deadline week.

After much waiting and overreacting from Bills Mafia, General Patton, er, Manager Brandon Beane pulled the trigger on two last-second deals that thrilled his faithful comrades.

Beane fleeced the Indianapolis Colts by acquiring speedy, shifty, Swiss Army knife Nyheim Hines for fading Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round 2023 draft pick.

The move affects several Bills personally, although the true outcome is still up in the air. Starting running back Devin Singletary will remain RB1 but now might not be re-signed next year when his contract is up. James Cook’s role will likely not change much except he might become the front-runner for RB1 in 2023.

Wide receiver Kahlil Shakir will likely lose his punt return job to the waterbug Hines, who is second in the entire NFL over the five years he has returned punts for Indy. That will, however, allow the valuable but raw Shakir to concentrate more on his WR duties during practice and in games.

The deal had many Bills Mafia members fondly recall the pilfering 10 years ago of memorable fan fave Jerry Hughes for forgotten Kelvin Sheppard from these same Colts, one of the most lopsided trades in franchise history.

The Bills also sneakily reacquired Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons for a nobody-to-be-named-later; and valuable safety insurance.

And in an expected but extraordinary jump-start to Buffalo’s defensive backfield, All-Pro Tre’Davious White was activated off the PUP list, and might play this week against the Jets. White has recently returned to practice in full, and might be kept off the field until the Vikings come to town next week.

The Bills toyed with Green Bay and offered them a small bowl of candy by way of sloppy play and turnovers, before shutting the door on Rodgers and his outmanned Packers.

McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier decided to sacrifice the run game so Rodgers couldn’t beat them through the air, a strategy that aggravated some Bills faithful suffering from run game PTSD of the past. But a solid strategy that led to the victory.

The fact that the Bills' "C game" equals a 10-point win over Rodgers is tough to get our collective crazed minds around.

The Bills' ground game re-animated itself on Halloween Eve like Michael Myers, and could prove frightening to the rest of the league considering their concurrent passing prowess.

Surprisingly, if not shockingly, Buffalo is the only team in the league to rush for 100 or more yards in every game. That, of course, includes Josh Allen, which distorts the running backs’ mileage. Objects in the mirror appear bigger than they are, but the Bills have built this offense partially around Allen’s ability to run better than most running backs.

The fact is, the team averages an excellent 5.0 yards per carry, especially behind the offensive line that is mostly built to protect the pass attack. Singletary averages 4.5, Josh 5.8, Cook 5.5, and even the traded Moss was at 5.4.

The NFL average is 4.5 this season.

Granted, Moss’ average was grossly enhanced by one 43-yard scamper as he only had 17 carries, and he was often stuffed for no gain, which engendered a lot of disgruntled ire from Bills fans.

But Moss is now a different animal, a Colt, and Buffalo just got substantially better by adding Hines. Not to mention that Motor and Cook look much more dangerous recently, often on the verge of taking it the distance.

Now it is Jets week, which immediately brings to mind horrifying thoughts of who do we play next week (the Vikings) and arguments over the existence or non-existence of “trap games.”

And little worry about the unforeseen 5-3 New Jersey Jets themselves.

Thankfully, the fans are allowed to look past teams. NFL coaches and players are not, and McDermott has usually kept the Bills focused on the immediate opponent.

Bills players, especially the most self-motivated such as Allen, are more likely to want to dominate the Jets because of some mediocre play versus the Pack than look past the Jets to the Vikings (6-1).

The Bills are already 9.5-point favorites against those Vikings and almost 14 against the Jets, who have a fleet of high-flying studs on defense and are basically Flotsam Jetsam on offense without injured rookie running back Breece Hall.

Remember, Hall was a member of the Bills for several weeks before the 2022 draft, according to endless pundits and armchair draftniks.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has garnered more fame and admiration for his sexploits off the field than for his exploits throwing a ball on it. Jets fans are already ready to pull the plug on Wilson; all the while having to re-evaluate everything they know about football watching Geno Smith tear it up for the soaring Seahawks.

After a spooky Halloween break, a mild scare from the Packers, and the jewel theft of Hines from the Colts, the Bills should reaffirm their AFC divisional and conference dominance by dismantling the Jets.

Go Bills!

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.