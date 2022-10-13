Voice of the Fan: Allentown is an extraordinary place to live right now

In 1982, Billy Joel wrote, recorded, and made a national hit out of his blue-collar anthem, “Allentown,” expressing the aspirations and aggravation of Rust Belt cities, and specifically, the loss of the steel industry and its workers.

In 2022, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers football team and made their fans’ terrible towels useful only for crying into. The game expressed the aspirations of the Bills and Bills Mafia, and the frustration of Steeler Nation.

The Bills, their fan base, and in fact, most of the city of Buffalo are “living now in Allentown.” Josh all but owns the town, and rightfully so.

Buffalo could not have a better player and ambassador.

Allen is the front-runner for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player, largely regarded as the standard. It is an award won by a Bill only twice in franchise history, O.J. Simpson in 1973, and Thurman Thomas in 1991.

Buffalo in 1982 when Billy Joel reigned was a dying Rust Belt town like Allentown and Pittsburgh, with an all-but-dead steel industry.

Bills fans driving to Rich (now Highmark) Stadium from the north often had to pass through the decrepit, vacant Bethlehem Steel mills in Lackawanna, and hold their noses, only to see an equally desolate, malodorous team on the field.

But Bills fans, like blue-collar steel workers, are resilient. Many are still here and especially enjoying this recent transformation.

On Sunday against the downtrodden Steelers, Allen was steely and all but unstoppable - 424 yards passing and 4 touchdowns in three quarters.

Allen could have thrown seven TDs in those three quarters. He missed a wide-open Stefon Diggs at the goal line. Threw short to an open Quintin Morris in the end zone that hit a Steelers 'backer in the back. Morris fumbled at the 1-foot line on shovel pass. Allen threw an interception in the end zone on a terrific reaction and catch by former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace.

This was all in wild, swirling winds, which wreaked havoc with virtually everything in the air except Allen passes.

Allen threw three bombs downfield - all three perfectly placed - the second of which was faultlessly batted down by Wallace.

Allen's command of the offense, crowd, game, opposing defense, and his own emotions and sheer joy, are an astonishing combination of disparate skills and talents.

Yes, we’re living here in Allentown, and Josh has some awesome neighbors in the city of good ones.

Gabe Davis averaged 57 yards on three catches, including two spectacular touchdowns. Stefon Diggs had an 8-102-1 stat line with little fanfare. Diggs’ PAT (punt after touchdown) into the Highmark Stadium stands was the only punt the first-team offense attempted in the game.

In fact, the first-team offense has not punted in more than three straight home games counting last season's playoffs.

Fifth-round pick Kahlil Shakir had a coming-out party as a slot receiver who could take critical snaps away from Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder when either returns from injury. Shakir has a knack for yards after catch or kick return that is clearly on display early in his career.

Morris, showed extraordinary route running, playmaking, sticky hands, and made one bad decision by stretching too far for a touchdown and losing a fumble in the end zone. Thankfully, in the blowout, it didn’t affect the game. But Q is a unique talent that Ken Dorsey and Allen are just starting to find out how to exploit.

Each of the Bills running backs, including Allen, averaged 7 or more yards per carry. James Cook had his first NFL TD on a double cutback, easily eluding All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Hopefully, Cook has lost the yips that pock-marked his first four games and has rebuilt his confidence. He has a unique flash and acceleration with big-play potential and pedigree.

The offensive line gave Allen all afternoon to throw. The defensive line gave Najee Harris no room to run. Harris ended with 11 carries for 60 total feet.

Bills backups produced all over the field, especially safeties Damir Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, along with linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

The classic trap game was actually a trap for the Steelers and their fans. Pittsburgh scored three points, although rookie QB Kenny Pickett (from Pitt) looks like a steal.

And now it is on to Kansas City and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen for the lead in the MVP race and likely home-field advantage in the playoffs, a crucial advantage.

As Billy Joel sang… “Well, I'm living here in Allentown. And it's hard to keep a good man down.”

No one has been able to keep Allen down this entire year.

Don’t expect the Chiefs to, either, this coming week.

Allentown is an extraordinary place to live right now.

Pete Rosen is a screenwriter in Los Angeles, lifetime Buffalo fan, and may be found blathering daily at twobillsdrive.com.