'Vivid memories' of attending Bills games still resonate for Cortland native and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher

CINCINNATI – More than 24 years later, most of the details are clear for Cortland native Dan Pitcher. He was 11 years old and attending the Bills’ home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He remembers a close game. Correct. The Bills won, 17-16.

He remembers Doug Flutie was the Bills’ quarterback. Accurate. It was the 36-year-old’s first start with the club.

And he remembers Flutie won it in thrilling fashion with a “dramatic, big touchdown.” Affirmative. Flutie’s 1-yard touchdown birthed “Flutie Magic,” and handed the Jaguars their first loss.

“A big part of my childhood,” Pitcher said. “I have vivid memories of going to games with my grandparents and parents at Rich Stadium and some of my earliest memories are of Jim Kelly and Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas and Bruce Smith. That was when my love for football grew.”

That love for football propelled Pitcher to play collegiately at Colgate and SUNY Cortland before starting a career in the NFL as a scout and now the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterbacks coach.

Pitcher’s brother (Matt), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, uncle and “buddies from Buffalo and Rochester,” will be in attendance Sunday when the Bengals play the Bills in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game. His parents, Mike and Mary, visited Cincinnati during the week and will watch from home in Cortland.

Now 36, Pitcher started his career with the Indianapolis Colts in personnel before moving to the coaching side with the Bengals in 2016. He has coached superstar Joe Burrow for all three of Burrow’s pro seasons.

“He’s awesome,” Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen said of Pitcher. “He does a great job in our QB room just with our personalities and we all mesh pretty well.”

24-year-old senior

Calculating the depth and breadth of Pitcher’s college football career requires a calculator.

“How long do you have?” Pitcher asked The Buffalo News after the Bengals’ walk-through practice on Thursday. “It’s quite the story.”

Yes, it is long and, yes, it is quite the story.

The summary: Pitcher was in college six full years and part of a seventh.

“We’ve heard about that,” Allen said. “I was five (years at Arkansas). I couldn’t do seven. There’s no way. Five felt like enough.”

Pitcher massaged seven years of college by accepting medical redshirts at Colgate and SUNY Cortland and not enrolling at Cortland until the spring of 2008.

The journey started at Colgate in 2005.

“I was a borderline Division I-AA/Division II athlete and there isn’t a lot of Division II football in New York so it was non-scholarship I-AA vs. Division III,” Pitcher said. “I wanted to test myself at the highest level I could and Colgate is a great school and had been to the national championship two years before so I chose to go there.

“I really enjoyed my time there, but I probably wasn’t going to ever get to play there and be a backup.”

Pitcher, who received a medical year in ’05 (hamstring), considered several Division III schools before choosing SUNY Cortland and Dan McNeill, who was in the midst of a 23-year run as the head coach.

But, first, during the fall of 2007, a by-choice detour.

Pitcher returned home to Cortland that August, but did not enroll in classes so he could preserve a season of Division III eligibility. Pitcher volunteered as a coach at Cortland High (his alma mater), where his brother was a senior on the football team.

“I had an idea through high school that (coaching was) what I wanted to do and there was a time in college where I wavered a little bit,” Dan said. “That experience coaching high school football kind of re-affirmed to me, ‘This is really fun. I’m not playing, but I’m still having a lot of fun with my life revolving around football. This is what you’re supposed to do.’ From that point forward, everything I did as a player was, in the back of my mind, was training me for (coaching).”

Pitcher re-enrolled in college and was the Red Dragons’ backup quarterback in ’08. He won the starting job in ’09, but tore his Achilles in the second game (the second medical redshirt).

Pitcher played the 2010-11 seasons and finished his Cortland career with a then-school record 54 touchdown passes. His final season, he was 24 and some of his teammates were 18.

“I’m prematurely gray and I had some gray hair at the point and I’m sure they walked in and thought, ‘Who is this old guy I’m playing ball with?’ ” Pitcher said.

Pitcher earned degrees in psychology (undergrad) and sports administration (graduate) and set his sight on the NFL.

Scouting to coaching

Pitcher credits longtime NFL offensive line coach Paul Alexander (SUNY Cortland Class of 1982) for creating a pathway.

“I owe Paul a tremendous debt of gratitude,” Pitcher said. “He basically took me under his wing and told me everything I needed to do to get a coaching job.”

In '95, one of Alexander’s Bengals training camp players was Ryan Grigson. Fast forward 17 years and Grigson was hired as the Indianapolis Colts’ general manager.

Alexander introduced Pitcher to Grigson, who had a scouting assistant job open. It wasn’t coaching like Pitcher preferred to do, but it was a literal foot in the facility.

“I knew I wanted to coach and my dream was to work in the NFL so I decided to take that opportunity, work in personnel, do a great job, work really hard and hopefully someday, I would have a chance to get back to the coaching side and it worked out that way,” Pitcher said.

In 2012-13, Pitcher worked as a scouting assistant. It was entry-level work, but learn-every-day work. Pitcher made tape cut-ups of college players, picked up players at the airport for workouts and said, “anything the other scouts, the general manager and everybody-in-between needed. At the time, it didn’t seem great, but I’m grateful that I did it.”

Pitcher was promoted to pro scout in 2014. He was assigned to track the activities of eight NFL teams and usually did four “advance” scouts per year, which meant he traveled to a future Colts opponent’s game and charted everything from pregame hang time on punts and kickoffs to personnel packages. In the offseason, he would evaluate free agency and serve as a cross-checker (another set of eyes) on prospects.

The key for Pitcher was he worked out of the Colts’ facility and wasn’t pounding the highway, traveling from college campus to college campus.

“It kept me at practice every day and kept me around the coaches and I was able to help out here and there with some special side projects for the coaching staff while I was still fulfilling all of my scouting duties,” he said. “It was a nice transition to moving into the coaching side full-time.”

Alexander helped make the scouting-to-coaching role possible. He was on Bengals coach Marvin Lewis’ staff and recommended Pitcher to interview for an offensive assistant position working with the receivers. Pitcher was under contract with the Colts, but Grigson allowed him to leave, citing Pitcher’s desire to coach.

Pitcher was retained by new coach Zac Taylor during the 2019 offseason. He was assistant quarterbacks coach for one year and promoted to quarterbacks coach ahead of Burrow being drafted first overall.

Working with Burrow

The Bengals’ brain trust is full of offensive experience. Taylor calls the plays and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has 13 years of NFL experience and interviewed for head-coaching openings last year. It was up to them and Pitcher to develop Burrow.

Working with veteran quarterbacks coaches Bill Lazor and Alex Van Pelt helped prepare Pitcher when he was promoted to run his room.

Burrow went 2-7-1 and tore his ACL as a rookie, but since returning, is a combined 26-11 in the regular season and playoffs with 75 touchdowns, 28 interceptions and one Super Bowl appearance.

“He’s the best quarterback in the league in my opinion and as a coach, I think you always want to be around great players and it makes your job fun,” Pitcher said. “It’s a challenge for me, which I enjoy, adding value to him and his game and making sure I’m a great resource for him and his preparation and he feels every Sunday, when he steps on the field, we did everything we could to get him ready.”

How does Burrow challenge Pitcher?

“When you have really smart guys in your (meeting) room, there is a healthy dialogue and there are questions like, ‘Why would we do it this way?’ and I will say, ‘Hey, that’s a great point, Joe, and we thought about that, but we ultimately decided to do it this way because …’ You have those give-and-take conversations,” Pitcher said.

Said Allen: “(Pitcher) does a great job of giving us the information we need and there is a lot of that back and forth between the quarterbacks and him and there’s no, ‘This is the one way to do things.’ Together, we come up with the best conclusion.”

Multi-years of success means players get new contracts and assistant coaches are pursued. A natural next step for Pitcher, who is married to Marissa (a former gymnast at SUNY Cortland) and they have an 11-month old son, Ollie, is to be on the radar for offensive coordinator vacancies. He cites the three years with Taylor as representing a boon for his career.

“If I’m fortunate to have that opportunity, I could talk about (Taylor) for a really long time about his positive qualities,” Pitcher said. “It’s one thing if your boss gives you busy work and another thing if he gives you real work and then listens to you because you did a really good job with that work.”