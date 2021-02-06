Visualizing success keeps Chiefs' Travis Kelce at top of his game

"You've got to have that beast mentality that I cannot be stopped," Kelce said. "I've acquired that over the eight years I've played here. I've had a lot of help, through guidance, in terms of (offensive coordinator Eric) Bieniemy, coach Andy Reid, keeping the competitive edge and helping me evolve into what I've been able to show out on the field.

"I'm here and I'm playing this game to be the best that I can be and be the best that I can be for my team on every single play. And with that comes holding yourself to a high standard and I think that, over the course of my career, one, I've been very fortunate to stay on the field, but, two, I've been very fortunate to get matched up with (receiver) Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes because those two guys, they're legendary in their own right and have definitely made my game go up since I've been playing with them."

Kelce's background as a quarterback, which he played at Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School, has gone a long way toward enhancing his understanding of defenses and how Mahomes goes about reading and reacting to coverages.