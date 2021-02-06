Visualizing success keeps Chiefs' Travis Kelce at top of his game

"I know what a great football player looks like. I know what a great tight end looks like. If I don't see that out there on the field on every single play and every single second of that play, I've got some work to do." – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
The best tight end in the NFL doesn't rely on his natural physical gifts, even though they're immense, to stay at the top of his game. He puts in the work, honing his skills when training on his own in the offseason, when practicing with his team, when studying film.
The extent of Travis Kelce's dedication to his craft doesn't end there. After watching football film on a monitor, there's plenty more that takes place inside his mind.
"I'm nonstop visualizing, trying to be accountable out on the football field, whether that's making the most unbelievable play that you've ever seen on the football field to just making my blocks so that I can spring a guy for a touchdown," Kelce said. "That visualizing and being able to dream about the game helps create instincts. On top of that, I do a lot of film review, so that helps with those instincts and helps me be able to visualize with the right mentality."
The approach has paid massive dividends as evidenced by the fact Kelce made his remarks while he and some of his Chiefs teammates were participating in a Super Bowl media session for the second year in a row.
In 2020, he became the first tight end in NFL history to have five straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He set a record for receiving yards at the position with 1,416 in 15 games.
With Patrick Mahomes' ability to improvise and make throws on the run, either by design or while escaping pressure, Kelce has established himself as the quarterback's most valuable target because of his ability to consistently make himself available.
"He's got good vision and very good instincts," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Kelce. "He understands coverages. He's just got a real knack for that, finding space in tight areas. And then, at the same time, being patient enough to work a man coverage, knowing the depth of the route in which to run it. He and the quarterback have a pretty special bond there and relationship where the quarterback trusts him to get open on time. He's got a real good feel for that.
"And then he wants to be the best."
In the Chiefs' two playoff wins that advanced them to Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kelce caught 21 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Thirteen of those receptions, for 118 yards and two TDs, came in a 38-24 victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game that set the stage for Kansas City to try to capture back-to-back Lombardi trophies.
That performance provided the latest reminder of just how difficult, and nearly impossible, it is for defenses to cover Kelce, let alone shut him down.
"When the ball is in his vicinity, his area, he's going to get it," Buccaneers linebacker Devin White told reporters. "I just respect how hard he works to get open. When his quarterback's scrambling, he's always the first outlet that he's looking for because he knows he's a for-sure catcher and he's going to find a way to get open. Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the game, if you ask me."
"Going against a guy like Kelce, the down's never over," added Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who is expected to draw most of the one-on-one assignments with Kelce. "He's a guy who's in a tight end's body who moves like a wide receiver."
That's what opponents and others around the league used to say about Rob Gronkowski, when the Western New York native was at the height of his dominant career with the New England Patriots. After a one-year hiatus, Gronk returned in 2020 to join former Pats quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Now, Gronk is one of the louder voices in the chorus singing Kelce's praises.
"I've got nothing but major respect for Travis Kelce," Gronkowski told reporters. "He has helped transform the tight end position, he has helped put the tight end position on the map. ... One thing that's very intriguing about Travis Kelce – and I've never really seen this with any other player in the NFL ever before – is that Kels gets better every single year that I've seen him play in the NFL."
Gronkowski goes as far as to call Kelce, and not Mahomes, "the best player on the Chiefs' offense."
"He gets the drives going, he makes the big plays, he's very reliable," Gronk said. "He's been there for awhile. He knows the system in and out. ... He's very smooth with his routes and that's what helps him get open."
Kelce credits Gronkowski's play with fueling him to strive to reach that level of dominance.
"Not all of us are blessed with his size (6 feet, 6 inches and 265 pounds) and his speed, who he is and the energy he brings, but you can take bits and pieces out of his game," the 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pound Kelce said. "I was talking to him last year before the Super Bowl and mentioned how he has tempo in his routes. It's not always just full speed, blazing speed. He has tempo in his routes, which creates confusion and deception to defenders. Because of how big he is, all he needs is a certain amount of separation for him to be able to go up and get his big paws on the ball."
Compliments notwithstanding, Kelce said he's "very aware" that he has never beaten Gronkowski and Brady. The last time Kelce faced them was when they were with the Patriots in the 2018 AFC title game, in which New England defeated the Chiefs.
As with Gronk, Kelce plays with a high degree of confidence that he will always get open. It's all part of using visualizing to his advantage.
"You've got to have that beast mentality that I cannot be stopped," Kelce said. "I've acquired that over the eight years I've played here. I've had a lot of help, through guidance, in terms of (offensive coordinator Eric) Bieniemy, coach Andy Reid, keeping the competitive edge and helping me evolve into what I've been able to show out on the field.
"I'm here and I'm playing this game to be the best that I can be and be the best that I can be for my team on every single play. And with that comes holding yourself to a high standard and I think that, over the course of my career, one, I've been very fortunate to stay on the field, but, two, I've been very fortunate to get matched up with (receiver) Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes because those two guys, they're legendary in their own right and have definitely made my game go up since I've been playing with them."
Kelce's background as a quarterback, which he played at Cleveland Heights (Ohio) High School, has gone a long way toward enhancing his understanding of defenses and how Mahomes goes about reading and reacting to coverages.
"What it gave me is a perspective of what's going on in the QB room, the head man on the field, the guy who's got the keys to the car," Kelce said. "How does he have success? Well, one, he understands what's going on on the other side of the ball. Everything that we do is predicated off of what the defense presents. So, knowing what the defense is doing helped my game go from just being an athletic guy running routes to being a playmaker and being accountable on every single play."
Consider Kelce's mental checklist at the line of scrimmage before running a pass route. The first thing he does is "see what the safeties are doing."
"From there, I look at the leverage of the linebackers, the D-line and making an assumption off of that," Kelce said. "But you have to be able to understand, through a countless amount of film review and a countless amount of reps on the field, how to feel coverage. Because they're going to try and trick you and sometimes show a different coverage pre-snap. But with all the film and everything, once they start moving, you'll be able to relate it to what you watched in the past or what you ran in practice and make the best decision from there."
Mahomes sees Kelce's time as a QB as a significant asset to Kelce's and the Chiefs' production.
"The way he's able to read coverages on the move and have an understanding of what the defense is doing and what we want as an offense and how to get himself and others open is what makes him so special," Mahomes said. " ... And definitely the quarterback in his history is kind of what gives him that understanding of how to run routes."
Kelce is a prime example of how the tight end position has evolved into more of a quasi-receiver role. He has gotten used to hearing people say he's a tight end in name only, and should be classified as a wide receiver.
"I'm like, call me whatever you want to call me," Kelce said. "I'm a football player that's out there being accountable for his teammates. I'm doing what my coaches and my team ask me to do. And that's just trying to win my matchups when presented them.
"I think Gronk is more of that traditional tight end, where it starts in-line. He's a very good blocker, one of the best blockers that we've seen in this game. Blocking helps him get open in his specific offense, whereas in my offense, I'm split out a lot and I'm more of a wide receiver or receiving tight end in that regard. And I get up to the second level when I'm asked to block.
"There's so many different ways a tight end can be used out on the field just because of how athletic we are and how physical we can be in the run game and in the pass game. And it's why I love the position. I get an opportunity to play in the paint and out there on the wing, to give a basketball reference. And it's been a lot of fun kind of evolving this offense into what it what it is now."