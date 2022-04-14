Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell makes Top 30 visit with Buffalo Bills, per report

The Bills are continuing to check in with tight end prospects.
Virginia Tech tight James Mitchell has made Top 30 visits to the Bills and the Raiders, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Mitchell (6-3, 255) tore his ACL in September, missing all but two games of the 2021 season. He is expected to be healthy heading into the 2022 season.
Mitchell had 435 yards on 26 catches with four touchdowns in 2020. Virginia Tech used him in a variety of ways, including in goal-line situation and he had four rushing touchdowns on five carries in 2019.
The Bills brought in Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely on Thursday for a visit, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.