View from Vegas: Will Bills fall victim to the post-Belichick hangover?

Many people feel the Buffalo Bills might have played the best game in team history in last week’s 47-17 annihilation of New England. Josh Allen took the field seven times and produced a touchdown every time. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, ran six times for 66 yards and didn’t commit a turnover. Allen finished the game with a 157.6 passer rating. It’s what happens when you throw more TD passes than incompletions. And when you complete all 14 of your passes of 10-plus yards. The 47 points the Bills scored were the most given up by a Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots team.

Now for the pending reality of it all from the well-oiled machine: NFL teams that have managed to take down a Belichick-coached team by 20 or more points are just 6-12 straight up and against the spread in their next game, including 0-5 straight up and 1-4 against the spread versus teams with a winning percentage of more than .666.