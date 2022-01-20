View from Vegas: Will Bills fall victim to the post-Belichick hangover?

Many people feel the Buffalo Bills might have played the best game in team history in last week’s 47-17 annihilation of New England. Josh Allen took the field seven times and produced a touchdown every time. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns, ran six times for 66 yards and didn’t commit a turnover. Allen finished the game with a 157.6 passer rating. It’s what happens when you throw more TD passes than incompletions. And when you complete all 14 of your passes of 10-plus yards. The 47 points the Bills scored were the most given up by a Bill Belichick-coached New England Patriots team.
Now for the pending reality of it all from the well-oiled machine: NFL teams that have managed to take down a Belichick-coached team by 20 or more points are just 6-12 straight up and against the spread in their next game, including 0-5 straight up and 1-4 against the spread versus teams with a winning percentage of more than .666.
With the win, the Bills are 3-0 at home and 0-3 away in the playoffs under Sean McDermott. The Kansas City Chiefs bumped Buffalo out of the playoffs in the AFC title game last year, although the Bills circled back and routed the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead in October. The Bills enter this contest with plus-32 net TDs this season – the best in the league.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes was money for Chiefs’ backers in last week’s 42-21 win over Pittsburgh, going 30 for 39 for 404 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He was even more pristine in the second half, going 11 for 11 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes is 7-2 in the postseason, with both losses coming at the hands of Tom Brady.
In closing, we add this beauty from the well-oiled machine as it reminds us that teams coming off a wild-card win of 25-plus points are 3-7 straight up and against the spread since 1990, including 0-5 straight up and against the spread versus sub-.800 foes. To which the Bills Mafia promptly responded, "Gulp!"
Prediction: Chiefs over Bills by 10.