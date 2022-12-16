View from Vegas: Weather won't be good, but it favors the Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered through his worst week of the season against the Chargers last week and fell to No. 2 in overall passer rating behind new leader Jalen Hurts (108.4 to 108.2). As a result, Miami was stuck at 17 for a second straight week and extended its losing streak to 0-2 SUATS.

Meanwhile, Buffalo pulled a win-no cover against the Jets last week (Miami 0-6 ATS off SUATS loss versus a win-no-cover foe) and now own a two-game lead over the Dolphins.

If you got to see that game, you know the weather in Buffalo was miserable, and it’s going to get worse this Saturday night. All of which spells trouble for the Floridians. It’s bad enough that they have to play a third straight road game, where they are 1-6 SUATS in this role of late, but it’s borderline criminal to send them up into the arctic-cold of a city that may as well be in Canada.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will take time out from his busy commercial shoots to take care of a little business, namely revenge from a loss to Miami back in September. With the Bills now 5-1 ATS playing at home off a home game, look for the Dolphins to suffer a severe case of freezer burn here.

That would buck this trend: NFL regular season games on Saturdays have seen the home team go just 109-105 SU and 88-121-5 ATS since 1980. Gulp.

Prediction: Buffalo over Miami by 11.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.