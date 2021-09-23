View from Vegas: Washington has struggled against AFC East vs. spread

While Bills QB Josh Allen continues to look to kick-start his 2021 campaign, Buffalo’s second-ranked defense has been its savior.

Meanwhile, the Bills continue to labor offensively – don’t let last Sunday’s 35-0 walkover against injury-riddled Miami influence you. Buffalo tallied a mere 314 yards of offense. It’s what happens to teams who post record-setting stats the year prior, they tend to fall back to the mean in short order.

Still, Buffalo has cashed in seven of the last eight meetings in this short distance series, while the Washington Football Team is a meager 2-13 against the spread in games against the AFC East.

The WFT couldn’t penetrate the New York Giants' visible offensive line last week. They’ll be in a world of hurt if they can’t lay a hand on Allen on Sunday. QB Taylor Heinicke had a monster game, going 34 for 46 for 336 yards and two TDs to earn his first NFL victory. USA Today points out this quirky fact: Washington will at least remain undefeated in NFC East division play this season until mid-December when it starts a five-game season-ending run of division opponents to close the season.

Let them find comfort where they may ... just not in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Prediction: Bills over Washington by 10.

