View from Vegas: Underdog Miami might be hungrier with what's at stake

This is a tricky one. The red-hot Buffalo Bills (8-1 in their last nine games, with the only loss at Arizona on the Hail Murray) and the equally hot Miami Dolphins (9-2 in their last 11) are jostling for playoff positioning.

A win here and the Bills lock up the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Miami needs a win to make the playoffs. Should they lose, they would need a loss by Baltimore, Cleveland or Indianapolis.

Coach Sean McDermott said the Bills have a plan for how to handle playing time and whether to rest some starters, but he said the specifics will "remain internal." Meanwhile, Brian Flores has indicated he’ll start Tua Tagovailoa and turn to his “relief pitcher,” Ryan Fitzpatrick, if needed. The 38-year-old gunslinger has both looked and played better than his rookie counterpart.

It's been quite a turnaround season for the Dolphins, who started last year 0-7 under new coach Flores. They are 15-9 and 16-7-1 against the spread since, and the Dolphins are 4-1 against the spread going into games versus foes with a winning record this season. In fact, they stand 3-2 straight up and 4-1 against the spread as the road team in games versus opponents with a winning record under Flores.