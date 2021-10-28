View from Vegas: Two touchdowns is a lot of points to give in a division game

The Miami Dolphins coughed up a 13-point, fourth-quarter advantage and rallied to take the lead before losing their third game this season by a field goal or less in a 30-28 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Atlanta’s 20 consecutive points – going from trailing 7-0 to leading 20-7 – marked the fifth time in the last six games that Miami gave up at least that many points without scoring. It’s no wonder talks of an overhaul are in process, with head coach Brian Flores’ head now firmly on the carving board.

In addition, talks are heating up involving QB Deshaun Watson as second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa’s days appear to be dwindling in Miami. He now has seven interceptions in his last five starts – he had two in his first nine NFL appearances – including a pair Sunday, as his team dropped to 1-6. Thus, he becomes the fall guy. For what it’s worth, Tua is 8-6 straight up and against the spread as an NFL starter, including 3-1 against the spread against foes with a winning record.