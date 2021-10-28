 Skip to main content
View from Vegas: Two touchdowns is a lot of points to give in a division game
View from Vegas: Two touchdowns is a lot of points to give in a division game

A big stop

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) stops Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown short of a first down on fourth and short in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Miami Dolphins coughed up a 13-point, fourth-quarter advantage and rallied to take the lead before losing their third game this season by a field goal or less in a 30-28 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Atlanta’s 20 consecutive points – going from trailing 7-0 to leading 20-7 – marked the fifth time in the last six games that Miami gave up at least that many points without scoring. It’s no wonder talks of an overhaul are in process, with head coach Brian Flores’ head now firmly on the carving board.

In addition, talks are heating up involving QB Deshaun Watson as second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa’s days appear to be dwindling in Miami. He now has seven interceptions in his last five starts – he had two in his first nine NFL appearances – including a pair Sunday, as his team dropped to 1-6. Thus, he becomes the fall guy. For what it’s worth, Tua is 8-6 straight up and against the spread as an NFL starter, including 3-1 against the spread against foes with a winning record.

Meanwhile, Buffalo continues to top the AFC Super Bowl leaderboard at 5-1 at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Buffalo Bills top the league in turnover margin per game (plus-1.8), as well as overall team defense (270 yards per game, more than 25 YPG better than second-place Cleveland).

On the surface, the Bills' recent 8-1 straight up and 7-2 against the spread series domination doesn’t appear to be in harm’s way, although we do have an issue laying two touchdowns in a division game, as home favorites of 14 or more points in these games are just 48-65-6 against the spread since 1980 and are currently on an 0-7 run against the spread. Be careful here.

Prediction: Buffalo over Miami by 10.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

