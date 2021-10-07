View from Vegas: Trends say when Bills win big, they win the next game, too

Kudos to Andy Reid, who became the first NFL coach to win 100 games with two different teams, and his 100th win with the Chiefs came against his former team, the Eagles.

Their focus Sunday, though, needs to shift to the visiting Bills, who arrive with a mega-revenge chip on their shoulder from losing to Kansas City on this field on the AFC championship game last season. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak and denied them a trip to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV, where the hometown Bucs captured the Vince Lombardi Trophy in a surprisingly easy 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

Buffalo arrives as arguably the best team in the AFC as everybody in the AFC East trails the Bills by two full games ... and that’s after four games. The Bills have the No. 1 ranked defense, and the Chiefs are ranked No. 31, with a gap of 221 yards per game separating the two in this grudge match. And that’s something we can’t pass up. Not when defending Super Bowl losers are 20-40-2 when coming off a straight up and against the spread victory and facing an opponent coming off consecutive wins.