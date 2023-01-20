View from Vegas: Trends say Bengals, we say lay the points on Bills

While perhaps the Buffalo Bills didn't put on a vintage performance last week against the hard-trying Miami Dolphins, it might work out in the end for the Bills.

Consider: In last year’s 47-17 annihilation of New England in the wild card game, many people felt the Bills played their best game of the season. Josh Allen took the field seven times in the game and produced a touchdown every single time. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns and finished with a 157.6 passer rating. The Bills were sent packing in a wooly, 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

Enter Cincinnati after scoring 14 points on turnovers in last week’s smarmy victory against Baltimore.

With it, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is now 4-1 straight up and against the spread in the postseason, including 3-0 against the spread when taking points. He’s also 16-6-2 against the spread overall as a dog, including 9-0 against the spread the last nine games – not to mention 3-1 straight up and against the spread versus AFC East foes (favored in all), including 3-0 straight up and against the spread in the last three meetings.

The real problem for Cincy, though, is the Bengals are now 1-6 in the stats against fellow playoff teams this season, while losing the total yards the last three games against that group by more than 100 yards per game each (average of 139). And their offensive line is down to two original starters with left tackle Jonah Williams out with a dislocated kneecap. Yuck.

Nonetheless, form takes precedence over the trends. Lay the points.

Prediction: Bills over Bengals by 10.

