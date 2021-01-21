View from Vegas: Trends pointing toward Bills over Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs bring plenty of armory into the AFC championship game. That, of course, is provided all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol and can play.

For openers, No. 1 seeds in championship games off a straight win-no cover loss are 9-4 straight up and 8-4-1 against the spread, including 8-1 straight up and 7-1-1 against the spread if they scored more than 20 points in their last game. And there is Andy Reid, who has a stodgy 21-12 straight up and 23-10 against the spread mark versus AFC East opponents.

The Bills don’t figure to back down here, though. They are 10-7 straight up and 11-5-1 against the spread the past two seasons as an underdog of six or fewer points. Josh Allen enters with a 107.2 passer rating, just one notch below Mahomes’ 108.2, and Allen's sterling 13-8 straight up and 13-6-2 against the spread career record on the road. That includes 8-3 straight up and 8-2-1 against the spread in games in which the Bills have a greater than .666 winning percentage, and 4-0-1 against the spread as an underdog in those circumstances.