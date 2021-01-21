 Skip to main content
View from Vegas: Trends pointing toward Bills over Chiefs
Bills Dolphins second

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs bring plenty of armory into the AFC championship game. That, of course, is provided all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol and can play.

For openers, No. 1 seeds in championship games off a straight win-no cover loss are 9-4 straight up and 8-4-1 against the spread, including 8-1 straight up and 7-1-1 against the spread if they scored more than 20 points in their last game. And there is Andy Reid, who has a stodgy 21-12 straight up and 23-10 against the spread mark versus AFC East opponents.

The Bills don’t figure to back down here, though. They are 10-7 straight up and 11-5-1 against the spread the past two seasons as an underdog of six or fewer points. Josh Allen enters with a 107.2 passer rating, just one notch below Mahomes’ 108.2, and Allen's sterling 13-8 straight up and 13-6-2 against the spread career record on the road. That includes 8-3 straight up and 8-2-1 against the spread in games in which the Bills have a greater than .666 winning percentage, and 4-0-1 against the spread as an underdog in those circumstances.

It doesn’t hurt knowing that Buffalo is 4-0 SU in its last four AFC title games. And then there is a potential sharpness issue surrounding Mahomes who, should he return, has played only 2.5 quarters of action in 2021. We simply cannot back a team laying points at this stage of the season that has not beat the spread since Nov. 1, going 0-8-1 against the spread since then. Not when defending Super Bowl champions are only 7-11 straight up and 8-10 against the spread in the postseason against greater than .750 foes, including 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread against opponents coming off three consecutive wins. 

Buffalo is 6-2 straight up against playoff teams this season. Bills coach Sean McDermott 8-1 against the spread as a nondivision underdog against winning foes. Same season nondivision revengers are 15-8 against the spread in conference title games since 1998. Add it up and we’ll back destiny’s child here.

Prediction: Bills over Chiefs by 4.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.

