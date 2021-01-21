View from Vegas: Trends pointing toward Bills over Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs bring plenty of armory into the AFC championship game. That, of course, is provided all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol and can play.
For openers, No. 1 seeds in championship games off a straight win-no cover loss are 9-4 straight up and 8-4-1 against the spread, including 8-1 straight up and 7-1-1 against the spread if they scored more than 20 points in their last game. And there is Andy Reid, who has a stodgy 21-12 straight up and 23-10 against the spread mark versus AFC East opponents.
The Bills don’t figure to back down here, though. They are 10-7 straight up and 11-5-1 against the spread the past two seasons as an underdog of six or fewer points. Josh Allen enters with a 107.2 passer rating, just one notch below Mahomes’ 108.2, and Allen's sterling 13-8 straight up and 13-6-2 against the spread career record on the road. That includes 8-3 straight up and 8-2-1 against the spread in games in which the Bills have a greater than .666 winning percentage, and 4-0-1 against the spread as an underdog in those circumstances.
It doesn’t hurt knowing that Buffalo is 4-0 SU in its last four AFC title games. And then there is a potential sharpness issue surrounding Mahomes who, should he return, has played only 2.5 quarters of action in 2021. We simply cannot back a team laying points at this stage of the season that has not beat the spread since Nov. 1, going 0-8-1 against the spread since then. Not when defending Super Bowl champions are only 7-11 straight up and 8-10 against the spread in the postseason against greater than .750 foes, including 2-6 straight up and 3-5 against the spread against opponents coming off three consecutive wins.
Buffalo is 6-2 straight up against playoff teams this season. Bills coach Sean McDermott 8-1 against the spread as a nondivision underdog against winning foes. Same season nondivision revengers are 15-8 against the spread in conference title games since 1998. Add it up and we’ll back destiny’s child here.
Prediction: Bills over Chiefs by 4.
Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.