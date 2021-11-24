View from Vegas: Trends point to Saints' success on Thanksgiving

So will it be a Happy Saintsgiving Day?

It will for those who cashed the two early NFL games and are looking to complete the Turkey Day trifecta. For those who failed, this game will likely be treated like a Monday night bailout, and if so, you will need to dig deep to find edges in this contest.

As we know, both teams are struggling and turnovers have done them in over the last three games. The Bills are 1-2 straight up and against the spread while losing the turnover battle 9-6; the Saints are 0-3 straight up and 1-2 against the spread while losing the turnover battle 5-1.

It goes without saying that Bills QB Josh Allen needs to play better. He was 21 for 35 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and the two interceptions in Sunday's home loss to the Colts. Sure, he wasn't helped by his mistake-prone receivers, but he made some terrible decisions and is lucky he wasn't charged with four turnovers. He has five interceptions and four touchdowns in his last three.