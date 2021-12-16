View from Vegas: Tough to lay double digits to back the Bills vs. Panthers

The Bills were sitting on top of the AFC at 4-1 to start the season until the many pats on the back became a forgone conclusion. They have gone 3-5 since and are in danger of staying home for the holidays.

Buffalo trailed, 24-3, at the half at Tampa Bay before coming out of its cocoon, only to fall in overtime. QB Josh Allen was terrific in the fourth quarter, but the Bills couldn't pull out the win in overtime.

The question, was that a shiv served up by Tom Brady or a wake-up call? We’re not ready to lay double digits in this condition to find out. Not after climbing up the second-half mountain last week only to get shoved off just a few feet short of the top.

While Cam Newton is certainly not the answer Panthers coach Matt Rhule hoped he would be, Rhule’s teams in the NFL and in college are still 38-16 against the spread as a visitor. Let see if he doesn’t improve on that here.

Prediction: Bills over Carolina by 8.

