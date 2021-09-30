View from Vegas: Texans aren't good, but Bills have struggled in week before playing Chiefs

Once again, it was the Buffalo Bills' defense that stood out in Sunday’s 22-point home victory against Washington, but quarterback Josh Allen was unstoppable, too. He went 32 of 43 for 358 yards and four passing touchdowns. And as if that wasn't enough, Allen scrambled for a fifth score.

The problem we have staying on the Bills’ cover wagon is a much bigger showdown looms next week against the Kansas City Chiefs, one filled with playoff loss revenge. Houston Texans QB Davis Mills made his first NFL start against Carolina and didn't display any signs of being an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Mills (19-28, 168 yards, TD) looked shell-shocked at times, but poor coaching didn't help. The Texans often ran on first down, which put Mills in negative situations. As a result, he had trouble sustaining drives, with Houston converting just one third down.

The Texans also appear to have too many cooks in the backfield, with none appearing capable of serving up a satisfying meal. Mark Ingram led the way last week with 21 yards on six carries, while Phillip Lindsay found no running room, as evidenced by his five yards on seven attempts. David Johnson had just two touches.