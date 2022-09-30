View from Vegas: Take a look at how Bills have done after losing close games

With Sunday's game, the Ravens will be starting the season with four consecutive games against AFC East teams, marking the first time they've opened against four teams from the same division. QB Lamar Jackson rolled the dice in the offseason and wagered on himself. It’s about to pay off in big bucks as he is the first player to have multiple games of three passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards in a season ... and he's done it in the last two weeks and it's only Week 4!

It’s a major reason the Black Birds are tops in the league in yards per play (6.9). And just when it looks as if we’re ready to cut off a slice of the cake, along comes the bad news: Baltimore’s league-worst defense is 0-3 ITS, (In The Stats), losing the stats on an average of 78 yards per game. Buffalo’s top-ranked defense counters at plus-227 yards per game.

Now which do you want: A No. 32 team off a win or a No. 1 unit off a loss?

We realize the Bills have lost seven consecutive one-score games, longest current slide in the league. We’ll fade Baltimore's 1-8 against the spread mark in games after New England matchups and instead bank on Sean McDermott’s amazing 11-3 straight up and 11-1-2 against the spread record in games after playing to a field goal or less in the previous game.

Prediction: Buffalo over Ravens by 7.