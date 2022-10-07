View from Vegas: Steelers haven't been this big an underdog, so take the points?

Prize rookie Kenny Pickett made his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of a 24-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 4 by going 18 of 36 passing for 252 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been named the starter in Week 5.

The Steelers have lost three in a row without star edge rusher T.J. Watt, dropping to 0-7 in games without him. However, the price often makes the game. And in case you weren’t aware, per David Purdum of ESPN, Pittsburgh is the only NFL team not to take 14 or more points in a game.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been an underdog twice in his career when the Steelers were coming off three consecutive losses. He won both games straight up, including last year against Denver. In addition, Tomlin is 5-0 straight up and against the spread in the last five games overall when riding a losing streak of three or more games. All of which ties into his terrific 34-9 straight up and 28-12-3 against the spread mark in games without a winning record from Game 5 or later in his career – including 11-3 straight up and 12-1-1 against the spread as a dog.

Meanwhile, the Bills return home off a gift at Baltimore, where coach John Harbaugh fell asleep at the wheel while allowing Buffalo to escape with a win. It doesn’t help knowing Buffalo is just 3-7 against the spread when coming off back-to-back travelers, as well as 3-5 against the spread when hosting AFC North guests.

So, what is it going to be? Fade the Watt-less Steelers or back Tomlin in his incredible underdog role? For what it’s worth, the Burghers own an 11-3 straight up and against the spread mark in the series.

Prediction: Bills over Steelers by 8. Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.