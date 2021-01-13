View from Vegas: Road playoff wins have paved Ravens' road to success

Like Browns fans, the Buffalo faithful rejoiced as their team won their first playoff game since 1995 in last week’s close call against the Colts.

However, there is a lot to like about Baltimore these days. For openers, they became the first team to lead the NFL in point differential in consecutive seasons. The Ravens have held last their three foes to 228 yards per game, including season-low 209 to the Titans last week. In addition, the Black Birds traveled the fewest miles of all teams this season (6,420), affording them fresh legs for this season-ending push.

More impressive, Baltimore is averaging 262 rushing yards per contest in the last six games, topping 230 in five of those games. That’s the most in a six-game span since the 1949 Eagles, who averaged 267 rushing yards and won the NFL championship.