View from Vegas: Points are appealing as Jets have been strong off a loss

This is only the second game in Orchard Park in the last six weeks for the Bills, who have reclaimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

On the other side of the field, the Jets were driving for a go-ahead TD on the game’s final play against Minnesota when QB Mike White was intercepted at the Minnesota 1-yard line. Despite the fact the Jets (7-4) out-statted the Vikings by 199 yards, they are now one game behind the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East, and one win ahead of the Patriots.

The Jets stunned Buffalo, 20-15, as a double-digit dog five weeks ago and bring a 13-4 against the spread mark in this series in games in which the Bills enter off consecutive wins – including 6-1 straight up and against the spread in the last seven meetings – and that was behind some really lousy Jets’ teams.

The Jets take the field with a 5-0 against the spread mark in games when coming off a straight up/against the spread loss. With the high-profile Bills just 1-6 against the spread in the first of consecutive home games, the points become the play once again Sunday.

Prediction: Bills over Jets by 6.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.