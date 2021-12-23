View from Vegas: Playing as small underdog, Bills have shown big results

All good things come to an end, and they did when the Patriots were upended at Indianapolis last Saturday, ending their 7-0 win streak straight up and against the spread. During their winning streak ahead, the Patriots feasted off opponents making lots of mistakes. New England, meanwhile, remained mostly error-free. That completely changed in the loss to the Colts, as mistakes did them in. Now, the Patriots are looking up at No. 1 seed Kansas City in the AFC playoff picture.

New England upended Buffalo, 14-10, as a three-point underdog three weeks ago, and brings an 8-2 record straight up and 7-3 mark against the spread in the last 10 games in this series.

After opening the season 4-1, and despite its recent slide, Buffalo (8-6) can take the AFC East for the second consecutive season by winning out. The Bills bring a 6-0-1 record against the spread into this fray in games after hosting an NFC opponent, as well as an 8-2-1 against the spread record as an underdog of 4 or less points.

No surprise here to see the Patriots dip to 1-6-1 against the spread in the first of consecutive home games, and they regress back to the norm starting today.