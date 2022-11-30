View from Vegas: Patriots have shown ability to bounce back after allowing 30 points

Yes, it’s true. Three of the four teams in the AFC East, including both the Bills and Patriots, would be in the AFC playoffs were the postseason to begin this week. New England brings up the rear, two games behind Buffalo and Miami.

Uncharacteristically, 14 of Minnesota's 33 points in last week’s Vikings’ win over the Patriots came on New England special team gaffes. Those are the kind of things that keep Bill Belichick up all night. He’s also likely been stewing over the 47-17 loss that the Patriots suffered at Buffalo in last season’s playoffs – arguably the worst loss in Belichick’s famed head coaching career in the NFL (equals a 31-0 to the Bills in 2003).

Working in the Pats’ favor Thursday night is an 8-0 against the spread record after allowing 30-plus points in their last game, as well as a 7-0 against the spread in games when both teams are coming off an against the spread loss. Yes, we realize this visiting team is 4-0 against the spread in this series, and NFL Thursday favorites are 38-17-2 against the spread if they were favored by eight or more points in their previous games.

But do you want to step in front of an insatiably incentivized Hoodie in a prime-time game? Not us.

Prediction: Bills over Patriots by 1.

