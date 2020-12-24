View from Vegas: Patriots have been dangerous as home underdogs

This is not going to sit well with members of the Bills Mafia. And it will probably even be a hard swallow for diehard Patriots backers. After all, the king has fallen and the new successor to the throne invades the palace for Monday Night Football.

Before folding the tent, you’d best be aware of the cast of players set to perform.

For openers, the Pats are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games as home underdogs. They are also 4-1-2 against the spread on Mondays. And then there is Bill Belichick’s 16-2 record against the spread with New England in games as an underdog off a loss when his team does do not own a winning record.

With that, we usher in the new AFC East champion Bills (for the first time since 1995) and their 5-12 straight up and 3-13-1 against the spread log off consecutive wins when facing sub .750 AFC opponents, including 0-5-1 against the spread in division games.

And for what it’s worth they are also 2-6 against the spread as division road favorites.