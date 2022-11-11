View from Vegas: NFC North has not been kind to Bills backers vs. spread

Last week, only two games had both teams with a winning record. This week, there is only one game involving winning teams facing each other – and it’s this contest. And for the second week in a row, the Bills will likely find themselves laying a touchdown-plus to a winning opponent.

The Bills (6-2) hold a slight lead over the Jets (6-3), Dolphins (6-3), and Patriots (5-4) in the suddenly competitive AFC East.

FYI: Midway through the season, 14 teams have three or less wins, and nine teams have six or more. Is mediocrity winning over in the NFL these days? USA Today reports 79 games – a record at this point of a season – have been decided by one score (8 or fewer points). In addition, 104 games have been within a score in the fourth quarter also represent a record.

Obviously, the big question involves the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Will he play? And if he does, how effective can he be? If Case Keenum gets the nod for the Bills, it will be his second start in as many years (started one game for the Browns last season, a 17-14 win against Denver). Keenum is 12-3-1 against the spread in his NFL career starts versus foes coming off back-to-back wins, including 11-0-1 against the spread against .636 or greater foes.

Newly-acquired Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson had a career-best nine receptions in the Vikes’ win at Washington last week and looks to be a vital addition to their lineup. The Vikes are 4-1 against the spread on the road versus AFC foes, while the Bills are 0-4 against the spread in their last four versus the NFC North.

Until we know more on Allen’s status, this game needs to be kept on hold, but in the interest of making a pick.

Prediction: Bills over Vikings by 4.

