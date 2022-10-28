 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
View from Vegas: Maybe Aaron Rodgers is right, and loss in Washington is 'best thing' for Packers

Britain Giants Packers Football (copy)

The Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, are in an offensive funk as they prepare for Sunday night’s game against Buffalo and the Bills’ top-ranked scoring defense.

 Alastair Grant/Associated Press
Amazingly, before Sunday's loss at Washington, the last time that the Green Bay Packers failed to convert either a third or fourth down in a game was 1999. The Packers led 14-3 in the second quarter and then went into hibernation for the third week in a row and finished with just 230 yards of total offense.

There are no more r-e-l-a-x messages to be bantered about. Instead, QB Aaron Rodgers insists “this might be the best thing to happen to us” as they prepare for this showdown with the Bills. Really? 

What we know for sure is the Packers either led or were tied at the half in their last three games only to be outscored by a combined 44-16 after the break and lose all three. On a sidebar note, Rodgers is 5-3 straight up and against the spread in his NFL career when the Packers are coming off three losses in a row, including 3-2 straight up and 4-1 straight up and against the spread in games in which Green Bay is not favored.

We also know Rodgers is 40-15 SU and 33-21-1 ATS in his career during October, including 8-1 ATS as an underdog dog of more than two points. He is 5-0 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in games with a losing record when facing .750 or greater opponents. Hmm. Maybe, just maybe, Aaron knows what he is talking about.

The one-time Jeopardy host is 22-34-1 SU and 32-23-2 ATS as a dog in his NFL career, with the 8.5 points he took at Seattle in the 2019 playoffs the largest total before Sunday night.

His counterpart, Josh Allen, has faced the Packers once in his NFL career, a 22-0 loss at Lambeau Field in 2018. However, the Bills own the top-ranked offense and defense, making it as tough a one-two combo as there is the NFL these days.

However, with Rodgers 7-0 SUATS versus rested foes coming off a SUATS win, and 10-0 ATS as a dog in his NFL career with a win percentage of less than .666 when facing a foe with a win percentage of greater than .750, we’ll grab the largest clothespin we can find and apply as needed.

Prediction: Packers over Bills by 3.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

