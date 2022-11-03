View from Vegas: Josh Allen wins biggest quarterback mismatch of day

It’s hard to believe but, from a division in which no team sports a losing record this season, this is the biggest quarterback mismatch of former first-rounders of the day, as Buffalo’s Josh Allen towers over New York’s Zach Wilson in this contest.

That’s confirmed by Allen’s fourth-best 104.5 QB Rating as opposed to Wilson’s 71.0 (only Kenny Pickett is worse).

The Bills toyed with the Packers last Sunday night before leaving with a 27-17 win. It marked Buffalo’s 33rd double-digit victory in 48 wins behind Allen. In other words, you’re pretty much walking through minefields trying to cash a ticket against him.

The Bills' third-ranked offense has produced an overall net of plus-105 points this season, tops in the NFL. The Jets figure to be flying at a lower altitude as we approach the second half of the campaign. Sure, they are 12-4 ATS in this series when Ralphie arrives off back-to-back wins, but they’ve been outscored 90-37 the past three games in this series – all as double-digit dogs – and we’re not keen on dodging hazards.

As a result, we’ll take a seat on the sideline.

Prediction: Bills over Jets by 10.

