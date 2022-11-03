 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

View from Vegas: Josh Allen wins biggest quarterback mismatch of day

  • Updated
  • 0
Touchdown celebration

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) celebrates his touchdown with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

It’s hard to believe but, from a division in which no team sports a losing record this season, this is the biggest quarterback mismatch of former first-rounders of the day, as Buffalo’s Josh Allen towers over New York’s Zach Wilson in this contest.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

That’s confirmed by Allen’s fourth-best 104.5 QB Rating as opposed to Wilson’s 71.0 (only Kenny Pickett is worse).

The Bills toyed with the Packers last Sunday night before leaving with a 27-17 win. It marked Buffalo’s 33rd double-digit victory in 48 wins behind Allen. In other words, you’re pretty much walking through minefields trying to cash a ticket against him.

The Bills' third-ranked offense has produced an overall net of plus-105 points this season, tops in the NFL. The Jets figure to be flying at a lower altitude as we approach the second half of the campaign. Sure, they are 12-4 ATS in this series when Ralphie arrives off back-to-back wins, but they’ve been outscored 90-37 the past three games in this series – all as double-digit dogs – and we’re not keen on dodging hazards.

People are also reading…

As a result, we’ll take a seat on the sideline.

Prediction: Bills over Jets by 10.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen the frontrunner with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts right behind.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News