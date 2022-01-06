 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
View from Vegas: Jets have rarely covered as road underdog, expect same vs. Bills
0 comments

View from Vegas: Jets have rarely covered as road underdog, expect same vs. Bills

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Jets Dolphins Football

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

 Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It’s plain and simple. A Bills win and they clinch the AFC East. They lose and you can rest assured they will be second-guessing themselves throughout the playoffs. The likelihood of that happening is slim and none, and we all know that slim just left town.

Still, riding a three-game winning streak, they should look to keep their engine purring against a division foe they’ve dominated of late (11-5 straight up and 10-6 against the spread).

The Jets arrive 1-7 against the spread as a road underdog of more than 11 points and just 1-4 against the spread in their last five division road games.

With the Bills riding a 7-0-1 against the spread ledger after hosting NFC opposition, we won’t be boarding this Jet plane.   

Prediction: Bills over Jets by 20.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown claims he was forced to play through an injury

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News