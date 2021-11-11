View from Vegas: Is it safe to back Bills laying two touchdowns on the road in a division game?

There are curses and then there are curses. So you can blame an appearance on the "Manning Cast," for why Josh Allen and the potent Buffalo Bills offense didn’t score a touchdown in a 9-6 loss to lowly Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, the Bills' worst nemesis – the peaking New England Patriots – lurk just a half-game behind in the division. Just to bring things into perspective on how jaw-dropping the Bills loss at Jacksonville was, consider that since 2018, 35 NFL games featured a double-digit road favorite. Thirty-one won the game.

With Buffalo’s loss, double-digit road chalk is now 1-2 straight up and 0-3 against the spread this season.

It should be noted that new savior Mike White looked excellent again as he finished 7 for 11 for 95 yards and a touchdown on just two possessions, before retiring with a hand injury, in the New York Jets’ 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Backup-backup QB Josh Johnson shook off the cobwebs and finished with some strong stats of his own, going 27 for 41 for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But he had nothing going for him until the Colts took their foot off the gas.