View from Vegas: Historical trends favor the Patriots, but these aren't those Patriots

And according to our trusted well-oiled machine, New England is 10-1 straight up and 9-2 against the spread when on a six-game exact win streak since 2007. All NFL teams on a 6-0 straight up and against the spread win streak are 6-1 straight up and against the spread in division games when coming off an against-the-spread win of 14 or more points. That’s a lot for Sean McDermott to digest given the fact that Buffalo is 3-31 straight up and 12-21-1-1 against the spread vs. the Patriots since 2001, including 2-16 straight up and 5-13 against the spread at home.

Granted, those numbers were put up under the auspices of the dynamic duo – Tom Brady and Bill Belichick – but the current win streak is under the direction of Belichick and his new toy, QB Mac Jones. Over the six-game New England roll, the Pats have outscored foes 35.2-10.5 and are plus-13 in net turnovers. It’s important to note, though, the 36-13 final score against Tennessee shows a 23-point margin, but it was a much tighter contest than that. The yardage was close (New England outgained Tennessee, 394-355), but the difference was that the Titans constantly imploded in New England territory. Tennessee had drives end at the New England 27, 32, 37 and 1, all without a single point. And thanks to Ryan Tannehill's struggles, Tennessee's leading receiver didn't even reach 30 yards.