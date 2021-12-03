View from Vegas: Historical trends favor the Patriots, but these aren't those Patriots

The Patriots’ 2-4 start seems like a distant memory as they ride a six-game win streak entering a Monday night visit to Orchard Park.
And according to our trusted well-oiled machine, New England is 10-1 straight up and 9-2 against the spread when on a six-game exact win streak since 2007. All NFL teams on a 6-0 straight up and against the spread win streak are 6-1 straight up and against the spread in division games when coming off an against-the-spread win of 14 or more points. That’s a lot for Sean McDermott to digest given the fact that Buffalo is 3-31 straight up and 12-21-1-1 against the spread vs. the Patriots since 2001, including 2-16 straight up and 5-13 against the spread at home.
Granted, those numbers were put up under the auspices of the dynamic duo – Tom Brady and Bill Belichick – but the current win streak is under the direction of Belichick and his new toy, QB Mac Jones. Over the six-game New England roll, the Pats have outscored foes 35.2-10.5 and are plus-13 in net turnovers. It’s important to note, though, the 36-13 final score against Tennessee shows a 23-point margin, but it was a much tighter contest than that. The yardage was close (New England outgained Tennessee, 394-355), but the difference was that the Titans constantly imploded in New England territory. Tennessee had drives end at the New England 27, 32, 37 and 1, all without a single point. And thanks to Ryan Tannehill's struggles, Tennessee's leading receiver didn't even reach 30 yards.
On the flip side, the Bills have 11 turnovers the last four games, including QB Josh Allen’s first career pick in the red zone. After its 4-1 straight up and against the spread start, Buffalo enters just 3-3 straight up and against the spread in the last six games.
With the Hoodie riding a 9-1 against-the-spread record in his last 10 games as a division road against foes coming off a win, we can’t fade that. It’s like Jerry Reed says, “When you’re hot, you’re hot ... and when you’re not, you’re not.”
Prediction: New England over Buffalo by 1.
Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.