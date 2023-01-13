 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
View from Vegas: Even the points aren't enough to take Dolphins

Jets Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Associated Press
Oh, if only the Cincinnati Bengals knew what the league came to know about QB Justin Herbert, they surely would have drafted him with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – and Joe Burrow would likely have been selected with the No. 5 choice by Miami. Instead, the Dolphins are expected to take the field Sunday behind Skylar Thompson, knowing their last playoff win was 20 years ago.

The Fish has gone 0-4 straight up and against the spread in playoff games since and are 1-8 straight up and 2-7 against the spread on the playoff road by an average loss margin of 22 points per game. We certainly don’t want any of that, not in Orchard Park as the Dolphins are 1-11 straight up and 3-9 against the spread on the road in outdoor stadium in January since 1990, as well as 2-14 straight up and 3-13 against the spread when arriving off a straight up and spread win.

In addition, Buffalo is the only team in the playoffs that out-yarded each of the other playoff teams they faced this season. With Bills Mafia backers 31-9-4 against the spread in games Buffalo wins outright as a favorite behind Josh Allen, you either lay it or get out of the way.  

Prediction: Bills over Miami by 14.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.

