View from Vegas: Dolphins' post-New England letdown trend could benefit Bills

We unexpectedly witnessed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throwing inaccurate passes that were reminiscent of those he made in his second NFL season during the 2021 opener. The terrific 2020 season Allen enjoyed was nowhere to be seen against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen threw 51 passes but gained only 270 yards on 30 completions.

Thus, we saw a double inside-out stat result from opening week. The Bills fell to the Steelers, 23-16, as 6.5-point favorites – despite outgaining Pittsburgh by 199 yards and Miami edged New England, 17-16, but was walloped by 134 yards in the stats. We expect a dramatic turnaround by Buffalo against a soft Miami defense.

As for the Dolphins’ takedown of once-mighty New England, QB Tua Tagovailoa went 16 for 27 for 202 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He nearly had a second pick, but a Patriots defender dropped the pass.

Miami is also famous for post-Patriots letdowns, just 2-11 against the spread since 2013, including 0-5 against the spread when coming off a win against New England. A lot of trends converging in favor of the Bills, so we’ll fade the Fish.

Prediction: Bills over Dolphins by 7.

