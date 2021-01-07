View from Vegas: Despite the 7-point spread, expect Bills-Colts to be close

The Bills are the NFL's hot iron right now, having swept their AFC East foes for the first time in franchise history – while also setting a team record with 501 points this season.

Quarterback Josh Allen has come into his own, completing more than 69% of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 passing TDs and 10 INTs, good for a 107.2 passer rating (behind only Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes).

Buffalo is 9-1 straight up and 7-2-1 against the spread in its last 10 home playoff games. To top it off, home teams entering the playoffs riding exactly a six-game win streak are 7-0 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread since 1999 in their first contest. After throttling Miami last week, how can they not continue, you ask?

For openers, the Bills are 0-6 straight up in their last six playoff games dating to 1996, not to mention 1-10 against the spread in the playoffs when coming off an against the spread win of seven or more points.