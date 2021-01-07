 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
View from Vegas: Despite the 7-point spread, expect Bills-Colts to be close
0 comments

View from Vegas: Despite the 7-point spread, expect Bills-Colts to be close

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Dolphins fourth

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) wraps up Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford (84) during the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Bills are the NFL's hot iron right now, having swept their AFC East foes for the first time in franchise history – while also setting a team record with 501 points this season.

Quarterback Josh Allen has come into his own, completing more than 69% of his passes for 4,544 yards, 37 passing TDs and 10 INTs, good for a 107.2 passer rating (behind only Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes).

Buffalo is 9-1 straight up and 7-2-1 against the spread in its last 10 home playoff games. To top it off, home teams entering the playoffs riding exactly a six-game win streak are 7-0 straight up and 6-0-1 against the spread since 1999 in their first contest. After throttling Miami last week, how can they not continue, you ask?

For openers, the Bills are 0-6 straight up in their last six playoff games dating to 1996, not to mention 1-10 against the spread in the playoffs when coming off an against the spread win of seven or more points.

The Colts enter 10-6 straight up and 11-5 against the spread in the postseason versus foes coming off a spread win of eight or more points, including 6-2 against the spread as an underdog.

Meanwhile, quarterback Philip Rivers is 6-2 against the spread as a playoff underdog, and 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in his career against the Bills.

Playoff road underdogs coming off a win-no-cover in its last game are 21-9-3 against the spread since 1994, including 18-4-2 against the spread when taking more than three points, including 9-1-1 against the spread versus opponents with a winning percentage of .750 or more. Remember, every scorching force cools off after reaching its apex.         

Prediction: Bills over Colts by 3.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look back at the Bills' last 5 playoff games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News