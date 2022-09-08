View from Vegas: Defending champion Rams could benefit from home underdog trend

In case you weren’t aware, there is an arms race – as in quarterbacks and football players and monstrous biceps – taking place in the AFC, with each of the top teams in the conference looking to get better. In fact, the AFC has improved to the point it is solid 3.5-point favorites to win the Super Bowl over the NFC before the start of the 2022 season.

Leading the charge Buffalo as the Bills’ haul features the version of Von Miller who helped fuel a Super Bowl run for the Los Angeles Rams last season. Across those four postseason games, Miller recorded 22 quarterback pressures (one shy of Aaron Donald’s 23) to go along with a playoff-high 92.6 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.

And speaking of Donald, the Rams are thrilled he’s back in the fold. How exhilarated, you ask? Consider this: Per PFF, here's a list of the five highest-graded defensive seasons in the NFL since Donald was drafted in 2014: Donald's 2018 season, Donald's 2017 season, Donald's 2020 season, Donald's 2019 season and Donald's 2021 season. There's no player in the league who has come close to his level of dominance.

That being said, we’re all aware of the dreaded Super Bowl loser jinx that follow these same teams around the next season, but Super Bowl winners have had their own challenges. No defending champion has pulled off a Super Bowl repeat in 18 years.

Rest assured that is not the focus in Week 1, though, as the super-proud Rams are 5-0 straight up and against the spread in the season opener in the last five years. Coach Sean McVay is 13-2 SU and 11-4 against the spread during the first three games of the season in his NFL career, including 7-1 straight up and against the spread at home.

With public support overflowing for the Bills, we cement the call with this from our well-oiled machine: Defending Super Bowl champions are 5-0 ATS as home underdogs during the first six games of the season since 1980.

Prediction: Rams over Bills by 8.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.