In honor of Aaron the Great’s arrival in the Big Apple, and the fact that Joe Namath and the Jets played in the inaugural "Monday Night Football" game in 1966, this one’s for you Joe Willie.

Speaking of turning back the hands of time, the Jet Pack hosts division rival Buffalo sporting a long-term 8-5-1 against the spread mark at home on Monday nights against AFC East opponents. The Jets also bring a nifty 10-6 straight up and 11-5 against the spread mark in this series into this contest, including 4-0 straight up and against the spread as a competitive dog of four or less points.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers enters on a nine-game win streak for Mondays. He is also 6-1 against the spread as a home dog in his NFL career. Furthermore, Rodgers reunites with OC Nathaniel Hackett and former Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. So, in a sense, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the former Packers. Rodgers melds onto a team whose defense allowed the second-fewest yards per play last season (4.84). And per CBS Sports, the last time Rodgers had a top-eight scoring defense was 2010, his only Super Bowl victory.

The Jets were cruising en route to the playoffs at 7-4 last season when they announced a large increase in season ticket prices for 2023. They went 0-6 thereafter. If it wasn’t greed, it was karma that bit them in the keister.

Additionally, Rodgers has 10 seasons with 4,000-plus passing yards. The Jets have one – Namath in 1967.

Enter the Bills, the preseason favorite to win the AFC East, and second choice to Kansas City to capture the AFC title this season. However, as we all know, going back a decade, only a dozen teams currently in the league had never won a Super Bowl. However, two of the 12 teams have finally done so. Can Buffalo become the third?

What we do know is Josh Allen finished second in the NFL in total yards and TDs behind Patrick Mahomes last season. He became the first player to lead the NFL in turnovers and make the playoffs since eventual Super Bowl winner Eli Manning in 2007.

The clincher: NFL "Hard Knocks" teams – read, the Jets – are 22-10-1 straight up and 24-9 against the spread of late, including 6-0 ATS in season-opening games the past six years.

Prediction: Jets over Bills by 11.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.