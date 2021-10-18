 Skip to main content
View from Vegas: Could Bills fall victim to the KC hangover?
Threading the needle

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) pulls in a catch for a 41-yard gain against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the third quarter.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

A matchup of teams that has each enjoyed playing under the Monday Night lights: Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread on the road on Mondays. Tennessee is 7-2 straight up and against the spread Mondays, including 4-0 straight up and against the spread at home.

The Buffalo Bills’ blowout win over the Chiefs at Kansas City last week, however, might prove to be its Waterloo, as they are just 4-10 straight up and 2-12 against the spread in games after taking down the Chiefs, including 0-8 against the spread when facing teams with a .570 or better winning percentage.

Interestingly, the Bills have held the lead at the half a record-setting 14 games in a row. And another head-turning stat from Nate Davis and USA Today: Derrick Henry has run for 4,792 yards over the past 40 games, eclipsing Jim Brown’s record over the same period of time.

Look for the Titans to cool down the Bills’ jets.  

Prediction: Titans over Buffalo by 4.

