View from Vegas: Colts have had little success against the spread vs. Bills

Left for dead after a 1-4 start, coach Frank Reich and his Colts have won three of their last four games, leveling their record at 5-5. Thus, the Colts are now thinking playoffs.

The elephant in the room, however, is the offense, which was limited to just three points by Jacksonville following intermission last week. Once again, Indianapolis quarterback QB Carson Wentz was a major disappointment, going 22 for 34 for only 180 yards, being consistently inconsistent. Pressure played a major factor, as it forced Wentz into some reckless throws that should've been intercepted, but we’re talking about the Jaguars’ defense, not the NFL’s top-ranked stop unit in the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Josh Allen seems to have found his groove again, so while there appears to be plenty of “Wise Guy” support for the Colts these days, we’re not so sure. Not when the Bills are 9-3 against the spread when coming off a division road game, and the Colts are 0-5 against the spread in their last five series meetings. And certainly not with Carson ‘Wince’ barking out the signals for Indianapolis. Lay it if you play it.

Prediction: Bills over Colts by 10.

