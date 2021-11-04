View from Vegas: Can't recommend Jaguars, but are Bills laying too many points on the road?

Let’s make this clear. According to Kenny White’s Power Rankings – the best in the business – the Bills would be a favorite against any AFC team on a neutral site. That they are facing the AFC’s weakest entry in the Jaguars, it’s no surprise the Bills are the biggest favorite of Week 9, albeit on the road.

The truth of the matter, though, is quarterback Josh Allen’s accuracy is down substantially this season from last, per TheRinger.com. His on-target throw percentage of 74.1% trails last year’s 81.0%, while his 66.2% completion percentage this season is down from 74.1% in 2020. Is that reason to panic? Hardly.

Of course, it helps that the Bills no longer reside in the AFC East torture chamber with Tom Brady doing his thing in Tampa Bay, but Allen has resurrected a franchise that has waited decades to get out of the Patriots’ shadow.