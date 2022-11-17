View from Vegas: Bills take out frustrations on Browns

Pity the Browns.

They opened the season with a backup quarterback only to suffer its first three losses by a combined total of six points. They entered the bye week with a confidence-building blowout win over Cincinnati, only to run into the hottest hand in the league in Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins coming out of it.

Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit Ahead of the first major snowstorm of the season in the Buffalo area set to hit starting Thursday night, the Bills announced their game against the Cleveland Browns will be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Browns take on the mad-as-hell Bills coming off a pair of gut-wrenching losses. The only good news for Cleveland is that Buffalo’s next game is on Thanksgiving Thursday, and the last time they had a Thursday contest on deck (last year), they fell, 41-15, as 7-point favorites at home to the Colts.

The Bills are 31-11 SU and 32-10 ATS when coming off three consecutive ATS losses. In addition, NFL non-division home favorites who scored 30-plus points and lost as a favorite are 14-5 ATS the following game since 1980. For what it’s worth, despite hitting a recent two-game speed bump, Buffalo is winning the total yards on an average of plus-104 yards per contest this season. Its closest pursuer, San Francisco, is 25 yards per game lighter than the Bills.

With quarterback Josh Allen’s MVP chances having taken a major hit, look for a bounce back against the league’s largest personality enigma – the Browns.

Prediction: Bills over Browns by 13.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at PlaybookSports.com or @MarcLawrence.